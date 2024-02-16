Beyoncé and Jay-Z support Kelly Rowland at ‘Mea Culpa’ premiere

Michelle Williams and Tina Knowles also attended the Netflix premiere to support the Destiny's Child member.

Feb 16, 2024

Beyoncé and Jay-Z showed Kelly Rowland some major support! The Grammy Award winners attended the “Mea Culpa,” Tyler Perry’s new film starring Rowland.

Tyler Perry's Mea Culpa Premiere | Netflix
Michelle Williams, Tina Knowles, Kelly Rowland, Tyler Perry, and Niija Kuykendall attend Tyler Perry’s “Mea Culpa” Premiere at The Paris Theatre on Feb.15, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix)

Fresh off her announcement of her brand new album announcement, Queen Bey took the time out to give Rowland her flowers, attending the premiere and posing for photos with her fellow Destiny’s Child member, her husband and her mother Tina Knowles. The “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer rocked a black-and-white striped number in sunglasses, while Rowland rocked a brown corset, shirt and tie along with an oversized coat.

Beyoncé shared the photos on her official Instagram account, writing, “Dats my best friend! Dats my best friend!!!!! So proud of you Kelly,” along with the praying hands emoji.

Their fellow Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams also appeared at the premiere. Attending in an all-red look, Williams posed for photos with Rowland on the red carpet. She wrote in her post for Rowland, “Baaaaaaaaaaaby listen!! That’s all I can say about it,” teasing the intense nature of the thriller film.

As theGrio previously reported, Rowland stars as criminal defense attorney Mea Harper in the film, who takes on the murder case of Zyair Malloy (Trevante Rhodes). “While she tries to determine the innocence or guilt of her cagy-yet-seductive client, it is uncovered that everyone is guilty of something,” the official synopsis reads. “Tyler Perry’s ‘Mea Culpa’ explores what happens when burning desire takes hold and things get hot… and dangerous.”

“Mea Culpa” drops Feb. 23 on Netflix.

