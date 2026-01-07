Tracee Ellis Ross signs first-look deal and unscripted partnership with Fox Entertainment Studios

Tracee Ellis Ross is stepping into a new era of creative ownership. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Golden Globe winner has signed a first-look deal for scripted projects and an overall unscripted partnership with Fox Entertainment Studios, expanding the reach of her Joy Mill Entertainment banner as she develops comedy, drama, and animated scripted series, as well as unscripted and reality formats.

“Tracee is a singular force, creative, purposeful and culturally undeniable,” Hannah Pillemer and Allison Wallach, heads of scripted and unscripted at Fox Entertainment Studios, said in a joint statement. “Her instincts, curiosity and drive make her an exceptionally creative and prolific partner. We’re excited to team up with Tracee and Joy Mill Entertainment to create work that inspires, entertains and reflects the world through their distinctly authentic lens.”

“Joining the Fox Entertainment Studios family marks an exciting next chapter for Joy Mill Entertainment,” Ross said. “At Joy Mill, our focus is in creating and producing entertaining, culture bending stories centered around identity and joy, and from our earliest conversations with Fox, it was clear that they shared the same vision. I’m excited to collaborate with Hannah, Allison, Fernando Szew, Tomii Crump, and their incredible teams as we continue to expand our platform.”

The deal comes on the heels of a successful first season of her Roku Channel series, “Solo Traveling With Tracee Ellis Ross,” which she hosts and executive produces. The show, which has been renewed for a second season, launched last July and streams free with ads on The Roku Channel. “Solo Traveling With Tracee Ellis Ross” highlights both the joys and challenges of traveling alone, while showcasing Ross’s signature blend of culture, curiosity, and personal insight. In the first season, the series followed Ross to exotic destinations including Mexico, Morocco and Spain.

Ross is much beloved for her starring roles as Joan Clayton in “Girlfriends” and Rainbow Johnson in “Black-ish.” Most recently, she appeared in Edward Burns’ “The Family McMullen” and was featured in the latest season of “Black Mirror.”

Ross will serve as an executive producer on all projects developed under the agreement with Fox.

Exciting news for the actress, fashion icon and Pattern Beauty boss! With nothing off limits, from scripted comedies and dramas to unscripted docuseries and animated shows, the possibilities are endless.

What do you think will be first up on Tracee’s slate?