Kamala Harris slams Trump’s ‘gaslighting’ of fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis, backs state investigation

Former Vice President Kamala Harris called out her former 2024 opponent, President Donald Trump, over the fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good, accusing him of “gaslighting” the American public about the facts of the tragic incident.

“Today in Minneapolis, ICE agents shot and killed a woman in a shocking incident. Governor [Tim] Walz has announced the state will ensure a fair investigation, and I am grateful for his swift action,” Harris said in a public statement.

Gov. Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, and other elected officials from parts of the community rebuked the Trump administration for rushing to characterize the deadly shooting as self-defense. Video footage of the incident appears to show Good, 37, trying to drive away from federal agents as they seemingly tried to get her out of her vehicle.

President Trump falsely claimed that Good “violently, willfully, and viciously ran over” the ICE officer who fatally shot her in the face.

“Many of us have seen the horrifying and painful video, which makes it clear that the Trump administration’s explanation of this shooting is pure gaslighting,” said Harris, who selected Minnesota Gov. Walz as her 2024 vice presidential running mate.

The former vice president and rumored 2028 presidential hopeful added that “a full and fair investigation at the state level is absolutely necessary.”

It is still unclear whether or not state officials can bring charges against the unidentified ICE officer who killed Good; however, the state is currently working with the FBI to investigate the incident.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said the use of force by the ICE agent involved raises “serious questions” and called for an “intense investigation.”

Unlike the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which, within hours, accused Good of committing an act of “domestic terrorism,” Ellison said it is too early to know whether he will ultimately file charges. He told NPR, “No prosecutors ever should know this early.”

“One thing that I don’t want to do is to be like Trump or [Homeland Secretary Kristi] Noem. I want to maintain my professional conduct as I look at this case,” said Ellison. “So at this point, I think there must be a robust investigation. It should be independent.”