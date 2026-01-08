LaKeith Stanfield named brand ambassador for Dior: ‘Humbling and inspiring’

LaKeith Stanfield is officially stepping into his style icon era.

Ahead of its upcoming men’s runway show on Jan. 21, the 34-year-old actor has been named Dior’s latest brand ambassador, Women’s Wear Daily reported.

“To collaborate with (Dior’s creative director) Jonathan Anderson’s astute vision, within a house whose history reads like art itself—where detail becomes design and design becomes story—is humbling and inspiring,” the “Sorry to Bother You” star told the outlet of his new role.

The appointment—which marks Stanfield’s first fashion ambassadorship—comes as little surprise after the “Atlanta” alum has been consistently sporting the legacy fashion house on red carpets over the past year.

LaKeith Stanfield attends The Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFC)

Most recently, Stanfield turned heads at the British Fashion Awards in December, where he wore a floral-embroidered blue denim “Revolution” style jacket paired with a matching waistcoat and light blue boot-cut jeans. In November, he stepped out in Dior again at the New York premiere of “Die My Love,” which he stars in alongside his wife, opting for a green, oversized, pleated trench coat layered over dusty gray denim and a blue and white pinstriped collared shirt.

LaKeith Stanfield attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 27, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Dior Homme)

Earlier this year, the actor was also a guest at Anderson’s star-studded Dior debut show in June, which also saw Rihanna and A$AP Rocky in attendance, among others. Beyond his growing relationship with Dior, Stanfield has become increasingly known for his experimental style, often arriving on red carpets and at high-profile events decked out in trendy styles with a unique touch of whimsy.

Speaking to WWD about Stanfield joining the brand, Anderson praised the actor’s singular presence, noting his spontaneity and “remarkable range.”

“I can’t wait to work together,” he said.