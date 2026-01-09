Cardi B slams idea she had ‘revenge baby’ with Stefon Diggs: ‘My whole life is revenge’

The drama seems to find Cardi B even when she’s minding her business.

After Jessie Woo read a fan comment during a YouTube live stream suggesting Cardi had a “revenge baby” with boyfriend Stefon Diggs, the multi-hyphenate addressed the statement in a heated session on X Spaces, offering a small peek into the inner dynamic of her relationship with the NFL wide receiver.

“Revenge on what?” Cardi asks. “Revenge on who? What is a revenge baby? Do you think I’m gonna be like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna have a baby, because I’m gonna have revenge … on what b-tch, on my ex-husband? I don’t need to have a baby for revenge, baby. My whole life is motherf–kin revenge. My money is revenge. My career is revenge. My album is revenge, me not dying over a n—a is revenge. Me having freedom is revenge.”

The “Am I The Drama” rapper added, confirming that her son with Diggs was made “out of love” and emphasized her own autonomy.

“I’m a grown woman, I make my own f–king decisions. If I wanna keep my baby, I kept my baby and me and my man love our baby. Ain’t no f–king revenge, shut the f–k up.”

Woo might have caught the brunt of Cardi’s wrath in the stream, but her relationship with Diggs appears to be on great terms. The two hosted an event in the Boston area for moms during the holidays last month. Titled a “Winter Wonderland Wellness Event,” the experience was designed to celebrate and uplift mothers in the region who pour themselves into their families and beyond.

“It’s the end of the year, I feel like everybody had a hard year, especially for moms,” Diggs told NBC Sports. “I wanted to give them a little break. A little yoga, a little massage, a little facial day.”

The mother of four recently enjoyed her first Christmas with her latest bundle of joy, joking that the perfect Christmas picture “didn’t exist” in the household because her daughter, Blossom, wouldn’t stop crying. She’ll be hitting the road for her “Little Miss Drama Tour” starting in February, where she’ll be celebrating her revenge and year of success with fans and more.