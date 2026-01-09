How encountering a Trump supporter inspired Lizzo’s New Year’s Resolution

Lizzo’s New Year’s resolution for 2026—to be a b—comes from a slightly unexpected place: a conversation with a Trump supporter.

The 37-year-old R&B star shared the unconventional resolution and its surprising inspiration on Thursday (Jan. 8), in a Substack post recounting a recent exchange with a self-described supporter of President Donald Trump.

According to Lizzo, the unnamed woman asked whether she might be “in trouble” after revealing she voted for Trump in the 2024 presidential election instead of his Democratic challenger, Kamala Harris. She went on to explain her reasoning, claiming that Black people were “playing the victim” when it came to Trump’s rhetoric.

“Trump might not say the nicest things, but he’s a bully,” the woman told her. “We are in a time of war; we need bullies, not diplomats.”

The comment stuck with the “Truth Hurts” singer as she reflected on what she described as a tumultuous year of watching people’s rights become vulnerable.

“The only one to defeat the bully is The B—,” Lizzo wrote. “So my New Year’s resolution is to be a B—.”

“A B—’s prickly confidence shakes the core of evil,” she continued. “You can’t shame a B— by calling her b—, because she knows she is. You cannot hurt Ms. B— anymore, she is impervious to words.”

The Grammy winner encouraged readers who plan to adopt the same ethos to begin with a simple act of affirmation.

“I want to wear B— like a suit of armor adorned with battle scars of my healed trauma,” she wrote. “I’ve toiled in the armory banging the dents, I remember the pain. I am more than okay with it. I celebrate it.”

Remembering that pain is key to unlocking the attitude, she added.

“Let the memory charge you up, from 1% b— to the limit,” she urged, adding, “B— is the natural evolution in a world designed to tear you apart. At this point bitch is damn near necessary.”

Lizzo emphasized that this version of being a “b—” isn’t about becoming hardened, cruel, or indifferent to others. Quite the opposite. It’s about caring so “deeply” that anger becomes fuel for action against what she called the bullies of the world.

She concluded: “A B— knows exactly when to get angry, and frankly, we ain’t angry enough.”