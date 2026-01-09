Beloved social media stars Kristy Scott and Desmond Scott are divorcing after 11 years of marriage

A pair of social media stars who’ve shared their ups, downs and evolution with millions of followers are calling it quits.

Kristy Scott, one-half of The Scotts, with her husband, Desmond Scott, filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage. The couple, who have been together since middle school, recently moved to Houston, Texas and built their dream home there.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Kristy cited alleged infidelity as the reason behind her filing and says the action has rendered any possible chance of reconciliation as next to impossible. Soon, the couple will stop living together as husband and wife as the divorce proceedings continue.

Kristy and Desmond met in middle school at the age of 14 and have been together ever since. The couple, who wed in 2014, have two sons, Westin and Vance.

Through Instagram and TikTok, the Scotts built their brand as a couple sharing not only family content in terms of building their dream home in Texas, but also their various hijinks from Sarah’s custom dresses and wearing random costumes, Desmond’s various chefed up meals and Sarah flipping, cartwheeling and dancing to test out a new pair of heels.

Their last post as a couple came in early December, with Kristy modeling as if she were a labubu and Desmond in the background showing her off.

The dissolution of Scott’s marriage is contributing to a somewhat troubling trend at the start of 2026: couples breaking up.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Brit Eady announced she was divorcing her husband, Michael Cunningham, after five years of marriage. Meanwhile, Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre, who had become one of our favorite instant couples, quietly ended their romance at the end of 2025.