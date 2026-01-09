Minneapolis man who voted for Trump three times says ICE are being ‘tyrants’

President Donald Trump is seemingly losing the battle of narrative as it relates to the fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis, Minnesota, including perhaps some of his staunchest supporters.

One Trump supporter, who voted for the president three times, spoke out against the administration’s mass immigration enforcement, calling ICE agents “tyrants.”

“My message to Trump is, you know, let’s go about it the right way,” Cassius Pryce told MS Now. ”I know that we’re trying to hit immigration and do the laws with that, but let’s follow the laws. Follow the Constitution. There’s no rewriting that. You know, this is America. This is our community. And they’re coming in, and they’re not following the laws. They’re going about their own way.”

Pryce, who wore a Black Lives Matter sweatshirt, added, “It’s a tyrant — They’re being tyrants right now. They’re doing things that they’re not supposed to that is inhumane. And they’re hurting people. They’re killing people. And it needs to stop.”

The death of Good, a 37-year-old mother of three and poet who was acting as a legal observer during an ICE raid, has ignited massive protests in Minneapolis, as well as other cities like New York City and Washington, D.C. Despite an open investigation conducted by the FBI, Trump and other administration officials have politicized the issue and were quick to defend the ICE agent, identified as Jonathan Ross.

“My message to Trump is let’s go about it the right way…this is America, our community, and they’re coming in, they’re not following the laws… they’re going about it their own way…they’re being tyrants… pic.twitter.com/Z1OMgTuMY1 — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) January 8, 2026

As theGrio previously reported, Vice President JD Vance on Thursday told White House reporters that Good tried to “ram” the ICE agent with her vehicle. “He shot back. He defended himself,” said Vance.

Minnesota officials and community residents dispute the narrative being pushed by the Trump administration, which has deployed thousands of federal agents in Minneapolis in a surge operation targeting immigrant communities.

Pryce said he is “disappointed” by Trump for “turning the story” to fit his own narrative about the deadly ICE encounter.

“This is not what happened. Obviously, if you’ve seen the video, the lady, she did not try to hit Jonathan Ross. She was obviously afraid,” he asserted.

Lulete Mola, president and co-founder of the Black Collective Foundation of Minnesota, told theGrio that Minnesota residents have been “pawns for political power.”

“It is literally costing lives, whether that was the assassination of [Minnesota House] Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband last year or what happened [to Renee Good]. False narratives cost lives, and I think we need to take that very seriously,” she said.

Mola, a Black immigrant from Ethiopia, said the ICE death of Good has also been re-traumatizing for the community, given it happened just blocks away from where George Floyd was murdered by a former Minneapolis police officer.

“We are still mourning the murder of George Floyd and the murder of Jamar Clark and the murder of Philando Castile,” she told theGrio. “The conditions of Black people in the state and this nation have only worsened. So, of course, of course, we are re-traumatized.”