New video shared by White House shows ICE agent’s POV of fatal shooting

A new video touted by the White House shows a different angle of Wednesday’s fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The 47-second cellphone footage, obtained by conservative outlet Alpha News, shows an unidentified ICE agent approaching Good’s vehicle just seconds before she was shot in the face by Jonathan Ross.

“It’s okay, dude. I’m not mad,” a smiling Good says to the federal agent filming her as he walks around her vehicle to record her and her license plate.

The video shows a closer view of the ICE encounter as Good maneuvers her car in an attempt to drive away after another ICE agent demands that she exit the vehicle.

“F–king b—h,” an agent says just after Ross fires three shots at Good, hitting her in the face before she crashes into a parked vehicle. It is not clear if Ross is the one who used the expletive phrase to refer to Good, a 37-year-old mother of three and poet who community residents say was on the ground as a legal observer during the ICE operation.

The White House and Vice President JD Vance shared the new video on social media, suggesting that the footage proves Good was attempting to run over Ross.

“Watch this, as hard as it is. Many of you have been told this law enforcement officer wasn’t hit by a car, wasn’t being harassed, and murdered an innocent woman. The reality is that his life was endangered and he fired in self defense,” wrote Vance, who was slammed after holding a White House press briefing on Thursday, in which he said the shooting was the result of Good’s own making and the “far left.”

Despite the White House’s attempt to use the video to bolster its characterization of the shooting without a formal investigation’s conclusion, the footage does not confirm that Good was attempting to hit ICE agents. In fact, the close-up view shows her turning the wheel in the opposite direction, as pointed out by many online.

The Trump administration has been rebuked by Minnesota officials and residents, and others, for its rushed judgment in the case. Federal officials also blocked Minnesota state officials from conducting a joint investigation, a standard practice. On Friday, President Trump called state officials, who happen to be Democrats, “corrupt.”

“What we’re witnessing is the construction of narrative at play,” said Lulete Mola, president and co-founder of Black Collective Foundation of Minnesota. She told theGrio the White House’s narrative is “not based on evidence, not based on the truth, but based on political benefits.”

Mola added, “I saw a person trying to drive away from a federal agent attempting to open her car door. There is video evidence of what happened. That’s what I’ve seen, that’s what a lot of people have seen.”