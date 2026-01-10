Iman gets tribute tattoo of late husband David Bowie on the 10-year anniversary of his death

A decade after losing her husband, David Bowie, Iman is keeping his memory close to her heart with some new ink.

The 70-year-old model took to Instagram on Saturday (Jan. 10) to reveal a tattoo session and her latest piece of art, fittingly the five-star symbols from Bowie’s final album, 2016’s “Blackstar” that spell out his name.

“Jan 10th. The pain didn’t vanish .. it left in its place a loving permanent mark,” she captioned the post with the hashtag, “#BowieForever.” She soundtracked the post to Bowie’s 1977 song “Subterraneans.”

Bowie, the enigmatic rocker, died in 2016 at age 69 after a private 18-month battle with cancer. “Blackstar” was released on his birthday, Jan. 8, 2016.

“David Bowie died peacefully today surrounded by his family after a courageous 18-month battle with cancer,” an official statement on his Facebook page read. “While many of you will share in this loss, we ask that you respect the family’s privacy during their time of grief.”

The love between Bowie and Iman has lasted ever since friends set them up on a blind date in 1990. Two years later, they were married and in 2000, they welcomed a baby girl, Alexandria Zahara Jones.

In an interview with PEOPLE five years after her husband’s death, Iman still considered herself married and that her love for him would never fade.

“I still feel married,” she said in 2021. “Someone a few years ago referred to David as my late husband, and I said, ‘No, he’s not my late husband. He’s my husband.’ Through my memory, my love lives.”

She took to Instagram on what would have been the rock star’s 79th birthday with a sweet post including a photo of him in black and white.

“Happy Heavenly Birthday,” Iman captioned the post. “Your light burns so bright in all our hearts! We love and miss you #BowieForever.”

Bowie’s legend endures as an advocate for Black music and beyond. In 1983, he tore into MTV for the network’s refusal to play music videos by Black musicians.

“Having watched MTV over the past few months, it’s a solid enterprise with a lot going for it,” Bowie told VJ Mark Goodman. “I’m just floored that by the fact that there’s so few black artists featured on it. Why is that?”

He later added, “The only few black artists one does see are on in about 2:30 in the morning until 6:00,” Bowie said. “Very few are featured prominently during the day. I’ll see that over the last couple of weeks things have been changing, but it’s been a slow process.”

When Goodman suggested it came down to regionality and that Prince could scare a lot of Midwest viewers despite the Purple One being from the Midwest, Bowie smirked and dove even deeper after being challenged with The Isley Brothers and Marvin Gaye.

“I’ll tell you what maybe the Isley Brothers or Marvin Gaye means to a black 17-year-old,” Bowie said. “And surely he’s part of America as well. Do you not find that it’s a frightening predicament to be in? Is it not possible it should be a conviction of the station to be fair? It does seem to be rampant through American media. Should it not be a challenge to make the media far more integrated?”

Later that year, Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and “Billie Jean” would explode on MTV, leading to far more Black voices being seen and heard. Credit to Bowie for standing up before everything truly took off.