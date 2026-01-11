‘I made choices that I am not proud of’: Content creator Desmond Scott posts apology following divorce news

Following the news of his split from his wife and content partner, influencer Kristy Scott, Desmond Scott has posted a statement admitting he “made choices” toward the end of their relationship that he is not proud of.

On Friday (January 9), TMZ obtained court documents filed by Kristy, where she cited alleged infidelity as the cause of their marriage’s breakdown. She and Desmond have been married since 2014, and have known each other since they were teenagers. The couple built a social media following of millions making content together about married life and being parents to their two young children.

Desmond has now spoken out in a post on his Instagram story, where he apologized to Kristy, the couple’s family, and their followers, reassuring them that he will continue to be a committed father to his and Kristy’s kids. Then, he gave further context into the relationship’s “challenges” and how they decided to go their separate ways.

“Toward the end of 2025, I wanted to separate, and I had conversations with Kristy regarding this,” his statement said. “During this period, I made choices that I am not proud of. I took responsibility for those actions, I shared this with her directly and personally, and ultimately we decided to divorce.”

He also asked for “privacy and compassion” as the two “navigate this difficult chapter of our lives.” And, it appears that he will focus on his solo content from now on, writing that he will continue to share his love for cooking and the things that inspire him.

Kristy has not released a statement at this time. According to TMZ, she stated in her filing that the alleged infidelity “completely wiped out any reasonable chance of reconciliation.”