Tyler Perry’s new Netflix film features a beloved character taking center-stage in ‘Joe’s College Road Trip’

Tyler Perry‘s Madea cinematic universe has showered love on The Browns and other characters over the course of 14 movies, dating back to 2005. Now, a longtime character is getting his turn to lead a film.

Netflix has teased “Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip,” a new film which follows Joe, Madea’s older brother, as he takes his grandson, B.J., on the road trip of a lifetime. According to the film’s tagline, “In an effort to teach him about the real world, Joe takes B.J. on a cross-country college road trip where tensions get high but life-changing lessons are learned.”

The film stars Perry as well as Jermaine Harris and Amber Reign Smith, veterans of the filmmaker’s projects. Harris previously appeared in “Madea’s Destination Wedding” in 2025 and Smith stars in Perry’s “Beauty In Black.”

“Jermaine is a brilliant actor,” Perry told Blavity’s Shadow and Act. I had so much fun bantering with him. He is such a great talent and brilliant actor. It was a joy to work with him again. I hope to see him rise as far as his faith will let him. And when I saw Amber Reign Smith’s audition for this role, I was impressed. Her vulnerability in any role she plays gives life to every character as only a great actor can.”

According to Perry, the history of Joe actually predates Madea, who changed Black comedy in the mid-2000s. “He was my first character but he’s always been the one that was more irreverent,” Perry said. “The timing was right because I feel like he has a lot to say about the world today from a voice and point of view that was lost long ago.”

“Tyler Perry’s Joe’s College Road Trip” hits Netflix on February 13. It is the sixth film Perry has written and directed for the streamer, following “A Fall From Grace,” “A Jazzman’s Blues,” “Mea Culpa, “The Six Triple Eight,” and “Madea’s Destination Wedding.”