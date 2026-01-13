‘You gon’ see the Brooklyn in me’: Eric Adams gets into tense argument with woman at Dallas-area airport

Former New York City Mayor Eric Adams was involved in a public back-and-forth with a woman while deplaning a flight at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, and it was all caught on video.

In the 30-second clip, which was shared to Reddit before widely being circulated online, Adams is seen talking to a white woman who says the former mayor threatened to punch her in the face.

Also Read:Trump White House considers job for Eric Adams if he drops out of NYC mayoral race

“Eric Adams, please punch me in the face,” the woman says. “Eric Adams, I would love for you to punch me in the face.”

“I’m not mayor anymore, so go f–k yourself,” Adams tells the woman. “I’m not mayor anymore, those days are over.”

The woman, who appears to be thankful Adams is no longer in charge of NYC, begins to walk past him, saying she’s glad she doesn’t have to see “his ugly ass face everywhere,” before he brushes up on her and tells her, “You’re gonna see the Brooklyn in me.”

A spokesperson for Adams says the video does not show the full context of the exchange, and Adams, now a private citizen, was being harassed by the woman.

“The clip is selectively edited, lacks critical context, and misrepresents what actually occurred,” Todd Shaprio said.

“I’m not mayor anymore. Go fuck yourself,” former Mayor Eric Adams says to another passenger, according to a video circulating on Reddit.



“You’re gonna see the Brooklyn in me.”https://t.co/0smSBBWt3k pic.twitter.com/oNE3V5DUF4 — Josefa Velásquez (@J__Velasquez) January 13, 2026

Adams’ public spat with the woman is the latest in a series of unflattering headlines toward the former leader of New York City. According to Fortune, a cryptocurrency hawked by Adams on Monday (Jan. 12), dubbed NYC Token, crashed after its market cap was up $600 million.

Insiders believed the NYC Token was yet another “rug pull,” a common practice in crypto where a meme coin’s creator inflates the worth of a coin, then quickly withdraws funds from the project, rendering the coin mostly worthless. Analysts believe the NYC Coin creator withdrew $2.5 million worth of cryptocurrency from a pool of coins established to facilitate trading hours after its launch.

Adams was once indicted by felony prosecutors in 2024 on several counts, including bribery, fraud and soliciting a contribution by a foreign national in relation to Turkish nationals influencing his mayoral campaign. After Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election, the Justice Department ordered prosecutors to drop all charges against Adams and a judge later dismissed his case.