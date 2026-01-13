Kid Cudi is wading into comedy and launching an art exhibition in Paris

Kid Cudi is flexing his creative range.

Just weeks ahead of his debut art exhibition, the 41-year-old rapper revealed he recently tested the waters of stand-up comedy, taking the stage at West Side Comedy Theater in Santa Monica, California.

“Sooo this happened,” he wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption alongside a carousel of photos showing the “Pursuit of Happiness” artist mid-set before an intimate crowd.

“Did stand up last night for the first time and holy f— it was ELECTRIC,” he continued. “Hearing people laughing their asses off and enjoying my set really touched my heart man.”

Cudi admitted he was “maaaaad nervous,” describing the feeling as unfamiliar, even after years in the spotlight.

“The high I felt when I got off stage, never felt that before either,” he wrote, before thanking the friends and supporters who came out, along with the other comedians on the bill. “THANK U SO F— MUCH!!!”

He also gave a special shoutout to comedian Joseph Vecsey for organizing the show and helping him prepare his set, as well as Chip Tha Ripper for encouraging him along the way.

“I’ll be posting clips soon so dont worry,” he added. “I want yall to hear these jokes man haha I got hit w the comedy bug who knew!”

Cudi ended by teasing more performances in the future and telling fans to “stay tuned.”

His comedy debut comes as the artist, born Scott Roman Mescudi, continues to build momentum across various creative lanes. After premiering a documentary at Miami’s Art Basel in December, “Mr. Rager” is now gearing up for his first-ever art exhibition in Paris at the Ruttkowski;68 gallery.

Titled “Echoes of the Past,” the exhibition runs from January 31 through March 1 and will feature 10 original works centered on a “visual alter ego” Cudi created, named Max. Visitors will follow Max’s surreal, cartoonish journey across the vibrant works as he confronts themes of darkness and fear—including nightmarish images of demons and looming, red-eyed shadows. The exhibition will also introduce a new moniker for the artist: “Scotty Roman.”

According to the gallery, Cudi, who has been open about his mental health journey, completed his first painting last year, reconnecting with a childhood dream of becoming a cartoonist. The works lean into an intentionally childlike style, similar to the art he created for the cover of his memoir, “Cudi: The Memoir.” In several pieces, Max appears simply as a smooth brown head, placed against scenes that reflect the anxiety and overwhelming feeling of facing one’s inner demons.

The experience won’t just be a visual one , either; Cudi has also created an original score that will play throughout the exhibition.

Speaking with DAZED about his foray into fine art, Cudi described his work as “abstract.”

“It’s abstract in a way,” he told the outlet. “A lot of the paintings are all rooted in reflection about my past life and the past struggles that I’ve dealt with.”

He added, “I imagine that these paintings are messages and warnings to other people, to educate them on the things that I’ve learned on my journey. I find a lot of the things I paint are from dreams, daydreaming or nightmares I’ve had. It’s all an expression of the deepest pains in my life.”