Wiz Khalifa learns shocking history that led his ancestors to Pittsburgh during the Great Migration on PBS’ ‘Finding Your Roots’

Wiz Khalifa’s roots in Pittsburgh started in the South.

The 38-year-old rapper—born Cameron Jibril Thomaz—will appear on an upcoming episode of PBS’ “Finding Your Roots,” hosted by Henry Louis Gates Jr., where he learns how his family first settled in Western Pennsylvania during the Great Migration, according to a preview clip teasing the episode.

In the clip, Gates explains that when Khalifa’s family—particularly his grandfather, Willie Wimbush Jr.—arrived in Pennsylvania from the South, they settled in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, the city’s historically Black neighborhood. Their story is part of the Great Migration, the mass movement of Black families from the South to other parts of the country from the early to mid-1900s as they fled the brutality of Jim Crow and sought greater opportunity. Many relocated to the Midwest and Northeast, including Khalifa’s family.

As Gates walks him through the history, the “Black and Yellow” rapper couldn’t hide his pride.

“It’s really good to learn it,” he said. “Just to know… just to feel Papa Bush’s ambition through his story. That’s what I could feel.”

Khalifa’s episode, titled “Great Migrations,” will also spotlight actress Sanaa Lathan, whose deep dive includes a revelation about her great-great-grandfather and a moment of legal history that moves her to tears.

“He was like, y’all ain’t stopping me!” she cheers.

Season 12 of “Finding Your Roots”—which sees Gates guide celebrities and notable figures through their ancestry using genetic testing and historical records—has already kicked off, with more high-profile guests still to come, including Lizzo, Rhiannon Giddens, Danielle Deadwyler, Spike Lee, Delroy Lindo, and more.

Wiz Khalifa’s episode premieres Tuesday, Jan. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org, the PBS App, and the PBS Documentaries Prime Video Channel.