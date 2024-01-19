LeVar Burton discovers unexpected ties to his estranged father on ‘Finding Your Roots’

During an appearance on “Finding Your Roots,” LeVar Burton unearthed the educational legacy that lives within his paternal bloodline.

Jan 19, 2024
Levar Burton reading rainbow, Levar Burton Finding Your Roots, Who will be on Finding Your Roots in 2024?, Finding Your roots Levar Burton theGrio.com
(Left to right) LeVar Burton and Henry Louis Gates Jr. attend the 16th Annual National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards Gala at Millennium Biltmore Hotel Los Angeles on Dec. 3, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

It turns out that LeVar Burton’s passion for literacy comes from a long familial legacy. During a recent appearance on PBS’ “Finding Your Roots,” the actor discovered information about his estranged father. At 11 years old, Burton’s parents divorced, and in the years since, the star has learned little to no new information about his father — until now. 

“You inherited from this invisible presence in your life — a guy who disappears when you’re 11 — but all of that educational heritage came with him,” the show’s host, Henry Louis Gates, Jr., told Burton, per People magazine

In the episode, Gates revealed how far back Burton’s ties to education go. According to the genealogical findings, the actor’s grandfather, Aaron C. Burton, and great-grandfather, Pearl B. Burton, worked as school superintendents. His great-grandfather spent the majority of his life working in education and ultimately played a role in opening a public school for Black children in Osceola, Arkansas. At the time, Burton’s great-grandfather’s efforts in education were fundamental, as nearly 20% of Arkansas’ Black population was illiterate. Pearl eventually moved on to become a representative in the Arkansas General Assembly following the Reconstruction Act of 1867, which gave Black men in former confederate states voting rights. 

As a long-time literacy advocate, Burton was “ecstatic” to learn this information. 

“I can’t even explain how it feels to get this information,” he added. “It’s like there have been pieces of me that have been missing. They’ve always been out there somewhere… Black people. We don’t share family stories, you know? We’re really hesitant.”

Prior to this discovery, Burton credited his late mother, Erma Gene Christian, as the inspiration to host the much-beloved PBS educational children’s television series “Reading Rainbow.” Christian, who worked as a high school English teacher, was apparently “insistent that [her children] not know about the trials and tribulations that she went through,” according to Burton. 

Recommended Stories

best drugstore multivitamin
Lifestyle

Drugstore multivitamins can keep your brain young

Levar Burton reading rainbow, Levar Burton Finding Your Roots, Who will be on Finding Your Roots in 2024?, Finding Your roots Levar Burton theGrio.com
Lifestyle

LeVar Burton discovers unexpected ties to his estranged father on ‘Finding Your Roots’

Whoopi Goldberg, The View, Sunny Hostin, polyamory, Black polyamorous couples, Black love, theGrio.com
Lifestyle

Why is everyone, including Whoopi Goldberg, talking about polyamory?

Cori Broadus, Snoop Dogg
Health

Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, 24, shares that she had a ‘severe’ stroke

Halle Bailey pregnancy, Is Halle Bailey pregnant?, Is Hailey pregnant Little Mermaid?, Did Halle Baileuy have a baby?, Halle Bailey pregnant TikTok, Halle Bailey baby bump, Halle Bailey maternity shoot theGrio.com
Lifestyle

Halle Bailey finally shares a glimpse of her pregnancy in throwback videos

Misty Copeland, inclusion in ballet, Black and brown ballet dancers, brown ballet slippers, Unicode, diverse emojis, theGrio.com
Technology

Misty Copeland knows her petition for diverse ballet slipper emojis isn’t urgent — that’s besides the pointe

Why is Beverly Johnson famous?, Beverly Johnson cocaine, How did Beverly Johnson stay skinny?, the truth about being a supermodel theGrio.com
Lifestyle

Supermodel Beverly Johnson discusses the dangerous methods she once used to stay skinny

Michelle Obama, Michelle Obama 60th birthday, How old is Michelle Obama, Michelle Obama turns 60, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama marriage, theGrio.com
Lifestyle

Michelle Obama celebrates a milestone birthday; ‘This is what 60 looks like,’ gushes Barack

“She was trying to protect us, but it leaves us in the dark about who we are,” LeVar explained. “This information is stuff that we need in order to feel whole.”

Burton is among several celebrities to experience eye-opening revelations through “Finding Your Roots.” As previously reported by theGrio, this season, the show also revealed that singer Ciara and baseball star Derek Jeter are cousins. Similarly, Gates helped Kerry Washington discover the truth about her biological parents. For Burton, this newfound connection to his father is “overwhelming.” 

“Never in a million years would I ever have imagined that you would find information like this for my family,” he concluded. “This is gonna reverberate for a while…So powerful.”

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE