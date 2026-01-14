‘I’m back’: Nene Leakes confirms her return to Bravo after six years

Nene Leakes, the housewife behind some of the internet’s favorite memes, will be reclaiming her seat on the Bravo throne.

“I am happy and overjoyed to say that i will be returning to Bravo,” Leakes said in a Instagram video confirming the rumors surrounding her return to the network behind the Real Housewives franchise.

Her post comes after anonymous sources told TMZ that Leakes, who left the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” franchise in 2020, would reportedly appear on Bravo’s upcoming “The Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip.”

Now, while the network has not officially announced any of the show’s cast members, Andy Cohen revealed that the “Ultimate Road Trip” will have “iconic housewives taking a road trip of a lifetime to the housewives’ cities, where they will be joined by housewives past and present from the span of two decades.”

Though the RHOA veteran has not confirmed whether or not she will be a full-time cast member on the show or be a featured guest during the show’s Atlanta stop, she did express her excitement and gratitude for members of the Bravo team like Cohen and co-star Porsha Williams, who she says made sure her name “kept being said behind the scenes.”

“I almost can’t even believe that words that are coming out of my mouth. I’m so happy,” she shared

“The Ultimate Road Trip” is a spinoff of Bravo’s “Ultimate Girls Trip,” which has followed Bravo stars like RHOA castmates Williams, Kenya Moore, and Cynthia Bailey, as they travel the world with housewives from across the franchise.

Rumors of Leakes’ potential return to the franchise have been brewing since Bravocon 2025, when Cohen teased that he had been in communication with the former Atlanta housewife.

Andy Cohen has stated that Nene Leakes and him have texted each other in the past couple of months at BravoCon! #RHOA #BravoCon pic.twitter.com/uE0zFcfx6h — MCFP (Mary Cosby Fan Page) (@Mary_CosbyFan) November 14, 2025

However, her return to the franchise would be particularly shocking, considering she previously filed a discrimination lawsuit in 2022 against Bravo, NBC, and Andy Cohen, noting her complaints to executives about years of racist remarks from fellow housewife Kim Zolciak-Biermann were reportedly ignored. Since then, both sides agreed to drop the lawsuit, and the RHOA alum reportedly retweeted fan tweets supporting her return to the franchise in 2022.

“I’m so excited to do this. I’m excited to see all of you. Girls, it’s gonna be a time. Yes, b**ches I’m back. Now pick your faces up off the floor. Okay, see you on Bravo!” she concluded.