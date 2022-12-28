NeNe Leakes reposts tweet in support of her returning to ‘Real Housewives’ and ‘deserving grace’

The former star of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" retweeted a post from a viewer who expressed her love for Leakes and her impact on reality TV.

NeNe Leakes is letting her followers know where she stands on her relationship with “The Real Housewives” franchise.

The “OG” of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” recently retweeted a tweet shared from a fan account in support of Leakes returning to the massive reality TV platform, while also questioning her absence from it in the first place, according to People Magazine.

After rumors circulated around Brandi Glanville’s possible return to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” a user wrote in the tweet, “It’s Amazing to me how everyone can get an opportunity to return to these housewives shows but @NeNeLeakes when we know that’s Housewife a Royalist. Where is the grace?”

NeNe Leakes, considered a titan of “The Real Housewives” franchise, is the subject of social media speculation after reposting a tweet from a supporter. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Leakes reposted the tweet to her own account, leading even more fans to see it and wonder when and if Leakes will ever return to the series. The speculation comes at an interesting time for the franchise, as it begins to expand more than ever. In addition to the flagship shows on Bravo (“Atlanta,” “New Jersey,” “Beverly Hills,” “Potomac,” to name a few), the franchise has also branched out to Peacock, NBC’s streaming service.

The rebooted “The Real Housewives of Miami,” currently airing Season 5 on the streamer, has been a hit. Peacock also produces “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” an “all-star” style series that takes multiple women from various cities and sends them on a vacation together. Many ex-“Housewives” have appeared on the series, including Phaedra Parks, Cynthia Bailey and Eva Marcille, but Leakes has not appeared on anything Bravo-related since she left “Atlanta” in 2020.

Leakes, as theGrio previously reported, recently dropped a discrimination lawsuit against Bravo, NBCUniversal and Andy Cohen. In that lawsuit, Leakes claimed that her “Real Housewives” co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann made racist comments to and around Leakes, but Leakes’ complaints to Bravo executives resulted in negative consequences for her instead of Zolciak-Biermann.

In September 2020 — before the lawsuit — Leakes announced her departure from the show. “I’m just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows to step up and be a part of what we all now love so much: reality TV,” she said in a YouTube video to her fans.

