‘Not offense, but recognition’: Lecrae backs Druski’s megachurch pastor skit and asks critics to look inward

Druski’s parody of megachurch pastors ruffled the feathers of many online, but one notable Christian saw nothing wrong with what he did.

In a video uploaded to his Instagram account, Grammy Award-winning artist Lecrae pointed out that there were “wolves in the pulpit,” and the Atlanta comedian’s video, which made light of megachurch culture, was merely a reflection of what many parishioners see at some churches across the country every Sunday.

“My first reaction was not offense, but recognition,” Lecrae said. “Because it’s an easy target.”

He added, “There’s a lot of churches out there with these blind spots. There’s wolves in the pulpits, there’s theatrics for attention and money and influence, and leaders are manipulating God’s name for gain. When a comedian is shining a light on it, he’s not inventing something out of thin air, he’s actually reflecting what people have already seen.”

The video, which has been viewed across social media, finds Druski at points suspended in the air as he preaches a sermon, discusses an outreach ministry program in Zimbabwe that needs immediate donations up to $4M, and questions why a pastor needed Christian Dior and Christian Louboutin in order to preach the word of God.

Many Christians who viewed the sketch felt that it was an attack on the church itself, despite Druski titling the skit, “Mega Church Pastors Love Money,” a point Lecrae quickly pointed out.

“I think the reason people are upset is because we think the church is the sacred ground where no one is allowed to critique, criticize, or make fun of,” he said. “At the end of the day, if it’s sacred ground, then we should not be allowing wolves in sheep’s clothing to be up here making a mockery, because it is sacred ground.”

He concluded, “There are some churches like that. And I think Druki’s just reflecting that, man. So let’s not clutch our pearls. Let’s not get up in arms. Let’s be merciful, gracious, kind people. And let’s also tell our friends not to go to some of these terrible places.”