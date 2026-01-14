Ne-Yo explains his polyamorous relationship “I’ve never been afraid of hard work!”

For inquiring minds who want to know, Ne-Yo is offering context and details around his polyamorous relationship with three women during an upcoming episode of “Sherri.”

In a clip shared by TMZ, the singer explained that his split from his ex-wife, Crystal Renay Smith, became the impetus for his alternative lifestyle.

“After my very public, very ugly divorce… I made the decision that I was never going to tell another lie to a woman ever again in life,” Ne-Yo explained. “I own the things that I did in that marriage to mess it up. I own it completely, and I decided I didn’t want to be the reason that anybody ever felt like that ever again.”

He added, “So, I went to, you know, one of the women, one of the three I’ve been with a little longer than the other one. So I basically went to her and said, ‘Listen, you know I rock with you, you know I love you, but I have to be honest with you. It’s not just you. I would love for you to meet these other women, and if we can figure out a way to do something together, cool; if not, that’s cool, too. I let her decide. I let them choose. Everybody chose to stick around.”

Despite the multitude of moving parts, Ne-Yo also said that what many people fail to understand is that he’s not in three separate relationships, but one relationship with three people.

“We have to figure out ways to make everything work,” Ne-Yo explained. “Of course, everybody gets the individual time, but group time is just as important as individual time.”

That probably goes a long way to explaining the social media shares the public has seen of the quad couple on outings together. Still, Ne-Yo says he is sure to treat each of his ladies uniquely when it comes to special occasions.

Asked about how he plans for big days like Valentine’s Day, he explained that while he doesn’t do blanket gifts, the group would all go on a co-date together. “I get a gift for each of them that matches who they are,” Ne-Yo said. “But then, as far as like, where we go, what we do, that, we decide together. We go to one restaurant, we go to one concert or whatever it is that we do, and then everybody gets the individual gift and everybody’s happy.” When Sherri mentioned that it sounded like a lot of work, Ne-Yo quipped in return, “I’ve never been afraid of hard work.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twin Flame (@ariellehill) Sherri continued asking the hard questions, pressing Ne-Yo on whether the women in his relationship are also allowed to date other men. He responded with a hard no. “Okay, so here’s the thing,” the “So Sick” singer clarified. “I’ve made no request for exclusivity of any of these women. I’ve never said, ‘If it ain’t me, it ain’t nothing.’ I’ve never said that. I didn’t ask for them to be with me. They said they want to be… They gave me their exclusivity. If you gave it to me, it’s mine. All right. And that’s that. Now, if it was the other way around — I deal in partnership as opposed to ownership. I don’t want to own you, I don’t want to possess you. I want a partner in this, and we can partner and work it out that way. But if the exclusivity is mine, then it’s mine.” Sherri still seemed somewhat uncertain about those terms of endearment, but Ne-Yo promised to make himself available to any further questions. While juggling three girlfriends may seem like a lot, as recently as last year, Ne-Yo was dating four women concurrently, according to a People article that identified the ladies as photographer Arielle Hill, OnlyFans models Cristina and Moneii, and dancer/choreographer Brionna Williams, who, judging from recent photos, appears to have exited the relationship.

