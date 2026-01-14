Zoë Saldaña is officially the highest-grossing actor of all time: ‘Extraordinary journey’

Being a blockbuster action star brings in blockbuster bank. One month after “Avatar: Fire & Ash” hit theaters, Zoë Saldaña has officially become the highest-grossing actor of all time.

The 47-year-old Academy Award-winning actress reached the milestone after starring in three of the highest-grossing films ever released: 2009’s “Avatar,” its 2022 sequel “The Way of Water,” and 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” according to Variety.

Saldaña’s films have now brought in a staggering $15.47 billion globally, the outlet reported. She is also the first actress to appear in four movies that have each grossed more than $2 billion worldwide — a list that includes 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” in addition to the three record-breaking titles. Her turn as Nyota Uhura in the “Star Trek” franchise has also been a major box office win, with the films collectively grossing around $1 billion.

Meanwhile, “Avatar: Fire & Ash,” which debuted Dec. 19, has already climbed to the No. 29 spot on the all-time top-grossing films list, according to People.

Before this latest “Avatar” success, Saldaña was already among the most bankable stars in Hollywood. By 2024, her global box office total had surpassed $14 billion, placing her among the top-grossing actors in history, following only fellow Marvel stars Scarlett Johansson and Samuel L. Jackson at the time.

As word of her latest accomplishment spread on Tuesday, Jan. 13, Saldaña took to Instagram to share her gratitude with fans.

“I just want to express my sincerest gratitude for the extraordinary journey that has led me to become the highest-grossing film actor of all time today,” she said to the camera, smiling widely.

“An achievement made possible entirely, entirely by the incredible franchises and the collaborators that I have been fortunate enough to be a part of, to every director who placed their trust in me,” she continued before listing off names like J.J. Abrams and, of course, “Avatar” director James Cameron.

And to moviegoers who have supported her work across the decades, Saldaña added: “Your unwavering support, passion and loyalty are the true foundation of this milestone. None of this exists without you showing up time and time again with open hearts and enthusiasm. This accomplishment belongs to all of us, and I’m deeply grateful and profoundly humbled. And may the next record breaker be another woman!”