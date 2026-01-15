New highly anticipated ‘Euphoria’ trailer sparks mixed reactions among fans

After a nearly four-year hiatus sparked by writers’ strikes, unexpected deaths, and industry changes, HBO’s hit show “Euphoria” is returning for season 3. Ahead of its April 12 premiere, the network released a season trailer that left fans with mixed reactions.

Skipping ahead five years, the show reconnects fans with Rue, played by Zendaya, as she continues to navigate the woes of addiction. Now an adult, Rue is living south of the Mexican border, hiding from the consequences of yet another relapse (remember the suitcase from season 2?). Her high school classmates, Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), Nate (Jacob Elordi), Jules (Hunter Schafer), Maddie (Alexa Demi) and Lexi (Maude Apatow) are also navigating the ups and downs of life after high school as young adults.

“I don’t know if life was exactly what I wished, but somehow, for the first time, I was beginning to have faith,” Rue is heard saying in the trailer.

Giving quick glimpses and vague updates to the happenings of the group’s lives, the trailer felt like whiplash for many fans as they tried to wrap their heads around the new layers of the show. As one user commented on YouTube, season 3 “feels like a new show entirely,” so much so that some are dismissing the need to rewatch the previous seasons ahead of the new one.

While some users criticized the show’s vastly different vibe, others defended its choices, likening it to the reality of transitioning from life as a teenager to life as an adult.

Regardless of whether you’re loving the vibe of the trailer, hating it, or are utterly confused by it, fans can tune in and find out Rue’s fate on April 12 on HBO Max.