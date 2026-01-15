Russell Wilson to join Ciara by earning his Beninese citizenship

Russell Wilson is on his way to becoming a citizen of Benin. The Giants quarterback recently visited the francophone country for the first time this month, and spoke about his plans to bring American football over as he earns his nationality.

If this story sounds familiar, it’s because Wilson’s wife, Grammy-winning artist Ciara, recently became a naturalized citizen of Benin in July of last year. She received her citizenship in the West African country during a ceremony with Beninese government officials such as the Minister of Tourism, Jean Michele Abimbola, and the Minister of Justice and Legislation, Yvon Detchenou. The “Promise” singer documented her travels, including to the city of Ouidah, where the site of the historical Slave Route trail and Door of No Return is located.

Benin’s program, My Afro Origins, encourages the descendants of sub-Saharan Africans, specifically those whose ancestors were captured and sold into the transatlantic slave trade, to apply for citizenship. The process can take as little as three months.

Brought to tears as she accepted her certificate symbolizing her new nationality, Ciara said, “I feel incredibly proud. The significance of this moment is so special.”

Now, Wilson, 37, standing side-by-side with Ciara, 40, has decided to follow her path, potentially marking a new chapter for their entire family.

“Becoming a citizen here, we’re really pumped up,” Wilson said in a statement shared with theGrio. “[Ciara is] already one, I get to become one. Maybe our kids one day will become one.”

As for his plans to bring American football to the continent, Wilson said he is inspired by watching Ciara perform in Benin and receiving love from the crowd. He said he’s in talks with his team to share his talents in his future home country.

“I’m gonna come back and teach the kids to play football, it’s gonna be a cool experience. So we got sports and music and entertainment here,” he said. “It’s a blessing; we have so much fun. The food, the dancing, the whole experience — everybody’s been first class. It’s an honor to be a citizen here, hopefully, and real soon.”