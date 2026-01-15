Stephan James stuns in trailer for ‘RICKY,’ alongside Sheryl Lee Ralph and Titus Welliver

‘RICKY,’ the debut feature from director Rashad Frett, is headed to theaters this spring after earning the 2025 Sundance Film Festival Directing Award in the U.S. Dramatic Competition.

Based on Frett’s 2023 short film of the same name, ‘RICKY’ centers on a 30-year-old man navigating life after being incarcerated for 15 years. The film stars Stephan James, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Titus Welliver, and premiered at Sundance to critical acclaim, earning an 89% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Rooted in social realism, ‘RICKY’ explores themes of redemption, masculinity, and structural inequality through an intimate, character-driven lens. But following its festival success, the filmmakers encountered a familiar challenge facing independent cinema: a shrinking marketplace for dramas that prioritize humanity over spectacle.

Rather than delay or dilute the film’s release, the creative team decided to take an unconventional path. To support the theatrical rollout, the filmmakers launched a Pay-It-Forward Kickstarter campaign, designed to give audiences a direct stake in the film’s journey while expanding access to communities often excluded from traditional distribution models.

Through the campaign, supporters can purchase Community Tickets or “pay it forward” by gifting tickets to others. Additional perks include exclusive virtual Q&A sessions with Frett and co-writer Lin Que Ayong, signed posters, and recognition in the film’s credits. Higher-tier backers can host private virtual screenings, provide access for community organizations, or even buy out entire theaters for audiences who might not otherwise have the opportunity to see the film.

“This film resonates far beyond incarceration,” Frett said in a statement. “Whether someone has lived that experience or simply recognizes their own struggle in Ricky’s journey, our goal is to spark real conversations about re-entry, resilience, and the human cost of starting over. At the same time, we want to shine a light on the state of independent filmmaking itself, an art form at risk in today’s industry.”

‘RICKY’ is produced by Steelo Brim, DC Wade, Josh Peters, Pierre Coleman, Simon Taufique, and Mark Steele, in association with Ossetra Films. Stephan James also serves as executive producer through his Bay Mills Studios banner.

Distributed by Blue Harbor Entertainment, the film will open theatrically on March 20, 2026, in select cities including New York, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Oakland, Atlanta, Memphis, Houston, Kansas City, Detroit, and Chicago, with additional markets expected to follow.