The aunt of George Floyd calls out Trump after murder of Renee Good

“Donald Trump is not God. He thinks he is, but he is not.”

Angela Harrelson, the aunt of George Floyd, had this to say in reaction to the murder of Renee Good, whose killing by an Immigration Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis has been justified by the president and his administration. Almost six years before, in May 2020, Floyd was killed by a police officer in the same city, sparking nationwide protests calling for actions to defund and even abolish the police.

The family of Good has hired the same law firm used by Floyd’s family to investigate her death after the Department of Justice said “there is currently no basis for a criminal civil rights investigation.” The decision has led to multiple people resigning from their positions in the DOJ.

Harrelson, speaking with other families of people slain by the police in Minneapolis, said that Good’s murder was “re-traumatizing,” and that “Renee Good deserved to be here.” She did not mince words when it came to President Trump, who she called out for creating division and enforcing ICE in her city.

“They’re out of control,” she said about ICE. “And they feel like they don’t have to answer to nobody but Donald Trump. I just want all the families and everyone to know who hears this: Donald Trump is not God. He thinks he is, but he is not.”

"It's been not just retraumatizing to me, what happened to Renee, but I'm sure to all the families here," said George Floyd's aunt Angela Harrelson speaking Monday amidst other family members of those killed by police in the Minneapolis area.



Referring to Trump’s decisions as “absolute destruction and corruption,” she encouraged the group to turn to prayer and be ready to endure a long haul of fighting ahead.

“If you stand for humanity, you know what to do,” she said. “The tide is gonna turn. And it’s gonna be rough for a while, but we will get there. I know the pain. You guys know the pain. We all know the pain. We know this pain together. But we will see the light again.”