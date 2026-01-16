Kim Wayans wants to ‘a sis’ you in new YouTube character sketch comedy series

Move over, Iyanla Vanzant, there’s a new life coach in town, and her name is Izzi Fabulous. And she’s here to “a sis” whoever she can.

Actress and comedian Kim Wayans just took us back to the early 2010s with a brand-new sketch comedy series on YouTube, “Still Got It,” and with it, a new character who’s already making an impression on the internet: Ms. Izzi Fabulous.

“Hello, ladies, welcome to Still Got It, the wellness show for women of a certain age,” the 64-year-old “In Living Color” alum says in the debut episode as a red curtain pulls open, revealing her in a leopard-print catsuit with a gaudy red belt and a pixie-cut wig slapped on her head.

She adds, “I’m Izzi Fabulous! Your life coach, your sister, friend, and b— who can still steal your man if you blink.”

The sketch comedy talk show, now two episodes in, is set in what feels like the tacky living room of a boomer, complete with a HomeGoods-esque sign featuring the show’s title hanging over a taupe couch smothered in bright, floral pillows.

It’s silly, over-the-top, and follows Ms. Fabulous as she tackles women’s-issues topics like aging (“you ain’t seen naughty till a woman is well past 40,” she says at one point), love, dating, and “high-profile” interviews (her first guest is the best friend of the mother of Angela Bassett’s pool boy… or something like that).

And like every good talk show, she’s got a sidekick, Lydia (also played by Wayans), who yells out co-signs like, “You’re a queen, Izzi!”

Kim Wayans and Shawn Wayans attend the Tribeca TV: In Living Color 25th Anniversary Reunion during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at Spring Studio on April 27, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

“How may I a sis you?” she asks her first guest once she’s seated on the tacky couch beside her. “Not ‘assist’ you — but ‘a sis’ you, as in how may I be a sista to you? I just made that up. Write that down, Lydia!”

Right away, the viewers are hooked. While the first preview episode leans more silly than focused on the concept, the second one, featuring her first guest, lands with real laughs. You can feel the momentum building. The steam is starting to rise. “Let her cook,” as the kids would say.

“I have been waiting YEARS for this woman to pop out. This literally made my morning,” wrote one user in the comments.

Another added: “I have never subscribed so fast!! ‘GO ON GIRL!’”

“Kim Wayans has always been one of the funniest women on earth to me,” someone else wrote. “So happy to see that she does indeed ‘still got it’!”

Viewers also quickly picked up on the fact that her little brother, Shawn Wayans, is involved as a producer and director, only growing anticipation for where the project is headed.

“Still Got It” drops new episodes on her channel every Monday.