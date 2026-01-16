Teyana Taylor keeps it real about whether she’ll be singing in Dionne Warwick’s biopic

The key to a good biopic is proper reverence for the life being highlighted, and Teyana Taylor is full of it when it comes to Dionne Warwick. So much so that the actress who is expected to portray the “Walk On By” singer wouldn’t dare try to sing like her in the upcoming biopic.

While appearing on the Today Show, Taylor was honest about how she hopes production will handle the singing portion of the biopic.

“Hopefully I’m lip-synching, because, baby, Dionne Warwick, that’s a whole different level of voice. I mean, I got pipes, but she got pipes,” she explained. “That’s still miss Dionne Warwick, so we got to be careful.”

“We got to take it back when, you know, when Angela [Bassett] did, ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ and they just added Tina Turner’s vocals over that thing. Just go on and slide those vocals in there,” she joked.

News of Taylor stepping into the role of the iconic singer first surfaced in 2023 on the Tamron Hall show. In 2024, Taylor confirmed that production was underway via Instagram.

“Ms. Dionne Warwick… A woman of great stature, poise, and elegance, with a fiery spirit — Realizing I was looking at my future self. My reflection without a mirror,” Taylor wrote at the time. “Being able to learn and study from one of the greats like, @therealdionnew has allowed me to learn a lot about myself and the woman I am today…@therealdionnew Your music and social involvement has enhanced the culture. Your soul and artistry serves as an example of not only resilience and strength, but of faith and purpose.”

As of now, details about the highly anticipated biopic’s release remain unknown.

“That is my lady. She’s so amazing. And I’m just, I’m so happy to make her proud all while just being very protective of her, and making sure we have the perfect story,” she shared teasing the project. “She has so much career. And I was like, Where do you even start? So I know it’s taken a little while, but we just want it to be perfect.”