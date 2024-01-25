Dionne Warwick biopic, starring Teyana Taylor, secures production date

Teyana Taylor officially announced that she is gearing up to play Dionne Warwick in an upcoming biopic.

The singer and actress shared the news Wednesday morning on Instagram, expressing her immense gratitude for the opportunity to bring Warwick’s life story to the big screen. The post also reshared a note that a production date is set, though it was not disclosed.

Teyana Taylor (left) is set to portray Dionne Warwick (right) in a biopic of the legendary singer. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

“Being able to learn and study from one of the greats like Dionne Warwick, has allowed me to learn a lot about myself and the woman I am today,” Taylor captioned in her post. “She has taught us to be proud of who you are – ‘Don’t Make Me Over.'”

Taylor continued, “Your music and social involvement has enhanced the culture. Your soul and artistry serves as an example of not only resilience and strength but of faith and purpose.”

Conversations about the “Gonna Love Me” musician starring as the soulful singer first made headlines from the pair’s interaction on X in 2020 discussing the possibility. Warwick tweeted Netflix, pleading her case and wrote, “Please don’t ask who I would cast to play me as it would obviously be Teyana Taylor.”

The Netflix account replied with “taking notes,” which caused X users to erupt with responses agreeing with Warwick’s request. Most of the fan replies consisted of users comparing the similarities in facial features between Taylor and Warwick.

Reality TV star Karamo Brown from the Emmy-winning Netflix series “Queer Eye,” jumped in on the conversation and shared his thoughts.

“Seriously, some networks need to make the Dionne Warwick biopic and cast Teyana Taylor to play her, “Brown wrote after including a side-by-side picture of both ladies. “Tell me ya’ll don’t see it.”

In March 2023, Taylor confirmed on the “Tamron Hall” show that she would star as the renowned singer in the forthcoming biographical feature.

The album cover of “Make Way for Dionne Warwick,” the singer’s third studio album, which was released in 1964. (Photo by © Karen Schiely / USA TODAY NETWORK)

“We’re already working on it,” Taylor told Hall during their interview. “We’re in the building process right now. I always wanted to make sure I could lock in with any person that I would be playing.”

After much anticipation, the project is finally in the works, with a confirmed production start date that has yet to be released. Taylor’s Auntie Production Studios will produce the biopic, and Grammy Award-winning music producer Damon Elliott confirmed that they received funding to start filming soon.

