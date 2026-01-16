What the internet’s collective investment in Kristy and Desmond Scott’s divorce reveals about parasocial relationships

Unless you live under a rock, your social media timeline has likely served you something about content creators Kristy Sarah and Desmond Scott’s divorce. Whether it was a TMZ report alleging Desmond was spotted kissing another woman at a bar in Houston, or TikToks dissecting supposed “signs” of infidelity and speculation about what really caused the split, the internet has had plenty to say about the end of the viral couple.

And while it’s not surprising that the breakup of two creators who amassed hundreds of thousands of followers sparked conversation, the sheer magnitude of the discourse caught many off guard. From social media bloggers to major platforms like TMZ, the commentary became so loud that even comedian and content creator KevOnStage shared how shocked he was by how deeply invested people seemed to be.

Of course, the truth remains: their divorce is nobody’s business but their own. Still, in true social media fashion, users wasted no time offering unsolicited opinions. Some rallied behind Kristy Sarah, extending grace and support as the mother of two navigates a new normal. Others took a less compassionate route, proudly announcing how they “saw it coming.” While moments of collective empathy can be a refreshing reminder of community, they also highlight how comfortable—sometimes too comfortable—people feel speaking on matters that have absolutely nothing to do with them.

Platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X were initially designed to help us keep up with friends, family, and maybe that random person you went to middle school with. But with the rise of influencers and lifestyle creators: people whose brands are built on sharing curated glimpses of their personal lives, those lines have blurred. In their place, parasocial relationships have formed, rooted in a false sense of intimacy. And, like any unchecked familiarity, that illusion can lead people to speak to strangers as they would to a cousin or close friend, often crossing boundaries in the process.

While some argue that creators “invite” this level of access by sharing their lives online, that invitation does not extend to authority. No amount of following, liking, or commenting grants anyone the right to weigh in on someone’s marriage, children, body, or private pain.

As Scottie Beam so succinctly reminded folks: “We do not know these people.” And because we don’t, whether Kristy keeps the house or Desmond keeps the house is simply not our business.

There’s a difference between care and commentary, and too often the internet confuses the two. You can wish people well without dissecting their downfall. You can hold compassion without turning someone else’s divorce into communal discourse. Sometimes the most respectful response is silence.