Jill Scott clarifies Prince, not Chris Brown, is her King of Pop

Jill Scott is reminding people that there might be a time and place for all questions.

The singer, who is currently on a worldwide press run for her upcoming album, declared last week that Chris Brown was the King of Pop to her. Although the title is widely associated with Michael Jackson, a nickname bestowed upon him by Elizabeth Taylor, Scott gave the crown to the “Residuals” singer during an interview with UK content creator cleanheartedkidd.

“Chris Brown,” she told cleanheartedkidd with a shrug as he thanked her for her time.

The interview was captured on TikTok and widely shared, leading several people to pop up not only in defense of Mike Jack, but question why Scott would casually name Brown over him, or anyone else for that matter.

After seeing the fan backlash to her statement, Scott took to X on Saturday (Jan. 17) and declared while the title is arbitrary, she’s riding with Prince, an artist she told the UK content creator didn’t need to release any new material even if he were still alive because his catalog is widely considered among the greatest of all time.

“OH! Baby that bs title is a consensus,” she began. “I obviously wasn’t in the mood. If I was asked again, when I hadn’t been up since 3am, fighting jet lag, I’d say Prince. He is EVERYTHING- Dancer, opulent musician, visionary, divine songwriter, showman. Keep your war. Bigger ones 2 fight.”

Scott has been more than vocal about the life she’d lead and what she’s seen ahead of her “To Whom This May Concern” album.

The album features an eclectic and thoughtful lineup of collaborators, including Ab-Soul, J.I.D., Tierra Whack, and Too $hort, alongside production from heavyweights like Adam Blackstone, DJ Premier, Om’Mas Keith, Camper, Andre Harris, Seige Montracity, Trombone Shorty, Eric Wortham, DW Wright, and VT Tolan.

Scott’s follow-up to her 2015 album “Woman” arrives on February 13.

