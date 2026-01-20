Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott’s wife reveals the Hallmark movie way the pair first met: ‘My son is my wingman!’

The way Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott met his wife is practically a Hallmark movie waiting to happen.

Over the weekend, Scott’s wife, Hana Scott, opened up about the pair’s literal meet-cute moment that led to them first connecting in 2022 during his first term as mayor.

It all started when a user on Threads asked people to share how they met their spouse. Hana jumped in with her own story, writing: “Long story short — in 2022 my (at the time) 7-year-old son wanted to meet the mayor because he wants to be a mayor when he grows up.”

“We meet him, ask for a pic, and my son asks for a tour of inside City Hall on the spot (and got it!),” the First Lady of Baltimore continued in the post that included several photos of the family unit posing around the Christmas tree in both formal looks and matching pajamas.

She added, “I slid in his DMs thanking him, and the rest is history. Married and two babies later. My son is my wingman!”

The Mayor’s office didn’t immediately respond to TheGrio’s request for comment.

Her comment has since gone viral, racking up thousands of likes along with hundreds of comments and shares. And while their meet-cute alone is adorable, their wedding story is just as sweet.

Hana and Brandon — both in their early 40s, who, in addition to Hana’s son, share two children: a son named Charm, born in 2023, and a daughter named Camden, born in 2025 — tied the knot in August 2024 at The Margaret Cleveland at Walther Gardens & Nursery in Baltimore. The couple got engaged around the holidays in 2023, then surprised their guests months later with an unexpected ceremony.

At the wedding, Scott wore a sage green suit while Hana stunned in a lacy, sleeveless white gown with a matching veil. Guests had originally gathered for what they believed was the couple’s engagement party, only to find out it was actually their laid-back wedding celebration instead.

“People expected that pomp and circumstance, so we did the opposite,” Hana told Baltimore Weddings at the time.

She also shared more with the outlet about how the relationship formed. Not too long after the City Hall tour her son secured, the mayor invited her and her son to a Ravens game.

“And we have been talking every day since,” she said.