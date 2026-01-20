IShowSpeed encounters hostility during African tour stop in Algeria

Streamer IShowSpeed encountered a hostile audience during his visit to the Algerian Cup football match, where fans threw objects in his direction, as captured on his livestream.

In the live, Speed films himself before the start of the match, trying to find a new space in the stadium away from football fans as he continues to get splashed with water. On the pitch, he tells staff, “They don’t like me, they keep throwing water at me.” The stadium staff tells him that the fans don’t like that he wore an Algeria national team shirt instead of one representing a local football club, and later says that the audience would not like to be filmed.

Even after Speed moved to a different part of the stadium, football fans near his section continued to throw water at him. He resolves to leave the stadium entirely.

“I think I’m not welcome here,” he said.

Speed has been on his tour of the African continent, where he set out to visit 20 countries in 28 days. Stops have included Ethiopia, Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda, and Liberia, where he greets his young fans in every video. He said that his goal is to “show the world what Africa really is.”

The clips from Speed’s time in Algeria have fans and other performers talking. Comedian Godfrey called out the reaction Speed experienced at the game in Algeria as being different from the rest of the streamer’s tour, arguing that the fans were racist to him.

“He just went to all these dope ass places, they treated him like he was one of theirs. It was so awesome to see that and all the love they were showing him. But why when he get to North Africa, he get treated like sh—t?”

He played a recent clip at the AFCON tournament where an Algerian soccer player made fun of a Congolese fan who was dressed as Patrice Lumumba, former prime minister and independence leader of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Commenting on Speed’s experience, Godfrey said, “It was one kid against all these people. Everybody feels big and bad when they outnumber a Black dude.”

Speed’s tour of the continent continues in Senegal.