Jordan Chiles earns another perfect 10: ‘Honestly, words can’t describe how happy I am’

Jordan Chiles is just one event away from achieving the rare collegiate “Gym Slam.”

After the 24-year-old gymnastics star scored another (her third) perfect 10 on Saturday, Jan. 17, during UCLA’s win over Nebraska, she took to Instagram to reflect on the major milestone.

“Wow!! Another 10 in the books,” she wrote in the caption of the post featuring a selection of photos of herself during the big moment.

In footage circulating on social media, Chiles can be seen charging down the runway before launching into a double-twisting Yurchenko — a back handspring onto the vault table that leads into a layout flip with two full twists — and sticking the landing. When the judges flash the 10, a smirk spreads across her face before she grows emotional as her teammates rush toward her, chanting, “10! 10! 10!”

“Honestly, words can’t describe how happy I am,” she continued in the caption. “It took me 4 years to finally get a 10 on vault!! Only going up from here!!! Anything is possible.”

The moment helped secure a 197.325–195.25 Bruins win over Nebraska and placed the “Dancing with the Stars” finalist firmly in the running to become the next gymnast to earn perfect 10s in all four events — known as a “Gym Slam.” After also nailing perfect 10s in uneven bars and floor exercise events, the two-time Olympic gold medalist has just one event left to conquer: the balance beam.

A “Gym Slam” is the gold standard of excellence in collegiate gymnastics, reserved for only the sport’s most iconic names. In the discipline’s five-plus decades as an intercollegiate sport, only 15 athletes have accomplished the feat, according to Forbes.

Since she uploaded her post, many fans have left her comments congratulating her and reminding her that to them she is “That Girl!”