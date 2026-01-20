WBA strips Gervonta Davis of lightweight title after domestic violence arrest warrant

The World Boxing Association is stripping Gervonta “Tank” Davis of his lightweight title after he’s been hit with a new domestic violence suit, now naming him “Champion of Recess” instead.

On January 14, a domestic violence suit filed at the fall of last year evolved into a warrant for Davis’ arrest, prompting the organization to penalize him. Police were reportedly still looking for Davis on Monday (January 19).

According to reporting by Local 10 Miami, the suit, filed against Davis by his ex-girlfriend Courtney Rossel, alleges that on October 27 of last year he went to her place of work at the strip club Tootsie’s, and grabbed, choked, and dragged her through a stairwell and kitchen into a parking garage.

Davis, 31, has been tied to other instances of domestic violence as a perpetrator. In 2020, he was seen grabbing his girlfriend at the time by the throat at a celebrity basketball game. In 2022, he was arrested and released on bond after allegedly hitting an ex-girlfriend. Then, in a separate incident last year, he was arrested again and released on bond after allegedly striking one of the mothers of his children on the back of the head.

Rossel claimed that Davis had been violent throughout their relationship of five months. She alleged that he also choked her a month before the October instance, and a security guard had to intervene to help her.

The WBA President Gilberto Mendoza said on the Spanish language program ESPN KnockOut, that the organization will allow Davis to present his case to the organization has they learn more, and that they are taking his good relationship with the organization into consideration.

The suit from Rossel has been public knowledge for months, and though the WBA did not take action immediately against Davis, others have. Yahoo Sports’ Uncrowned reported last November that the organizers, Most Valuable Promotions, of Davis’ exhibition fight against Jake Paul was canceled after Rossel came forward. Paul brought attention to the allegations to his followers, and called Davis a “woman abuser” on X, and cited “numerous arrests and related accusations and lawsuits.”

Davis earned his most recent lightweight title in 2023, and has defended it two times in the last three years, the last time being ten months ago in a match against Lamont Roach, which ended in a draw. The WBA was already set to review Davis’ title due to inactivity, as the two have not yet had a rematch, and Davis does not currently have an upcoming fight scheduled.