‘You can’t crash out’: Travis Scott offers his perspective on fatherhood and why his kids don’t use AI

Travis Scott might be known as a world-traveling rap star, but at his heart? He’s still a dad.

The record-breaking artist from Houston recently sat down with Rolling Stone for a cover story, and while his mind is focused on a new album and on healing his hometown after the Astroworld tragedy in 2021, he’s adamant that his kids not have access to artificial intelligence.

“My kids don’t have AI,” he says. “Having AI right now will compress their ability for their brain to maximize. So they got to learn the physical and the actual way of learning so then they know how to actually use AI to their best ability, because if it’s doing everything for you, how do you even know what’s right or wrong?”

Scott, who shares a seven-year-old daughter and a three-year-old son with ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner, has maintained that he keeps his children out of the spotlight. Still, he beams with pride when discussing raising his children. It has offered him a fresh perspective on life and has helped him do his absolute best to control what he can for his kids.

“You can’t crash out. You can’t do a lot of crazy sh-t like you would,” the “Sicko Mode” rapper said. “Man, my kids are just like me when it comes to trying to get off ideas. My son’s three now, about to be four. I took him to the Disney Imagineering spot, and his mind was just going off when he seen the robots and all the new tech and how it’s built.”

Regarding that tragic night in November 2021, Scott is somber and reflective.

“When I did that festival, I was trying to bring something to where I’m from, and when you look back, it’s like a time that was supposed to be so enjoyable just went wrong,” he says about the ill-fated Astroworld festival, where 10 people died due to a crowd crush. “I would love to heal that in the city. But I would also want people to be receptive [to it]. I don’t want to force a reception.”

He added, “Through that experience, I think, there’s a distorted view of who I am and what I care about. Sometimes when I read or even hear about some of the sh-t that people write, I don’t even know if they believe it. I think there’s always been this distorted view of what I am. And it’s my responsibility just to keep showing what it really is.”

In the aftermath of the tragedy, a Houston grand jury declined to indict Scott and other festival organizers on criminal charges over what happened. Civil litigation regarding the matter is still ongoing, and many other claims have been settled.