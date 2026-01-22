Angela Bassett reacts to Teyana Taylor’s ‘Waiting to Exhale’-inspired ‘SNL’ promo

Oscar-winning actress Angela Bassett is weighing in on a playful ‘Saturday Night Live’ promo that pays homage to her iconic role as Bernadine in the 1995 film ‘Waiting to Exhale.’

Ahead of her ‘Saturday Night Live’ hosting gig, Teyana Taylor released a promotional sketch that recreates one of the film’s most memorable moments. In the clip, Taylor channels Bernadine’s fiery energy after castmate Andrew Dismukes eats her friend’s eggplant parmesan in a humorous setup with SNL cast member Ashley Padilla that mirrors the original movie scene.

In the promo, Taylor and Padilla are preparing for the show when Padilla complains that Dismukes “ate my eggplant parm I was saving.”

“We’re going to his dressing room, let’s go,” Taylor tells Padilla. “He gonna regret eating that parm.”

As the clip seques to Dismukes dressing room, the camera closes in on Teyana’s face as her eyes scan the room. As the frame widens, Taylor is wearing a long wig, identical to Bassett’s in ‘Waiting To Exhale.’ She’s also similarly costumed in a black nightie and white robe.

In a line that mirrors the film’s scene, Taylor declares, “This mother sucka’s psychotic.”

To Padilla’s bewilderment She takes aim at Dismukes collection of “732” bobbleheads before declaring, “You don’t deserve this, Bernadine!”

“Oh it’s Ashley,” Padilla corrects her. “But you’re right, I don’t.”

The pair begin trashing Dismukes dressing room, tearing posters off the wall, and throwing his belongings in a wagon. After pulling the wagon up a set of stairs and into the hallway, Taylor douses the contents with lighter fluid and channels Bassett, lighting a cigarette and setting the wagon aflame.

As Dismukes steps off the elevator and witnesses the blaze, he yells out, “Why? Is this about the parm?”

Taylor closes with Bassett’s iconic line, “Get yo sh*t, get yo sh*t and get out!”

Fans were quick to add gifs of Bassett from ‘Waiting to Exhale’ in the comments section, but the best reaction of all comes from the actress herself.

“I love this sooo sooo much!!!! You got me GOOD! xoAng,” Bassett added to the mix.

‘Waiting to Exhale’ was based on the bestselling Terri McMillan novel about four Black women who experience life’s ups and downs together. The film, which starred Bassett alongside Loretta Divine, Whitney Houston, and Lela Rochon, celebrated its 30th anniversary last year.



Taylor’s ‘SNL’ episode featuring this promo is set to air this weekend, continuing the long tradition of the show drawing on cultural touchstones and giving them a fresh comedic twist.