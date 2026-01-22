Anthony Anderson reveals he’s in a relationship after rumors of a new romance: ‘I’m no longer a bachelor’

Just a week after clips of Anthony Anderson and Rocsi Diaz at the Golden Globes sparked dating rumors, the “Black-ish” comedian has admitted that he has left the bachelor life behind.

Anderson told People yesterday (January 21) at the premiere of the Netflix revival of “Star Search” that he is in a relationship, coyly leaving out the identity of his new partner.

“I’m no longer a bachelor,” he told the publication, before revealing that his new significant other attended the show, where he is the host.

“My lady was at the show last night,” he said. “She enjoyed it and we enjoyed it together.”



Anderson, 55, did not confirm who his “lady” was, but the news comes after he took media personality and host, Rocsi Diaz, as his date to the Golden Globes earlier this month. When asked by TMZ, he just said that the two have been friends for 20 years. After some internet sleuths smelled the scent of a possible new romance, they found other instances of Anderson and Diaz attending events together, including the 6th annual Rod Dedeaux Foundation charity event.

It’s been two years since Anderson finalized his divorce from Alvina Stewart, whom he was married to for over two decades. The two were college sweethearts who met at Howard University. After dating for ten years, they tied the knot in 1999. They have two adult children, Kyra and Nathan.

According to People, Stewart filed for divorce in 2022, which was the second time she tried to legally split from Anderson. Stewart also filed for divorce from Aderson in 2015, but the two reconciled in 2017, and she filed to dismiss the petition. This time around, the couple officially divorced in 2023. Anderson had not publicly entered a new relationship until now.