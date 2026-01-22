Jasmine Crockett tells Stephen A. Smith to ‘Sit Your A— Down’ for caping for ‘Con-in-Chief’ Donald Trump

U.S. Congresswoman and Texas Senate candidate Jasmine Crockett isn’t letting bygones be bygones quite yet when it comes to sportscaster turned occasional political commentator Stephen A. Smith.

During a recent podcast interview on “At Our Table with Jaime Harrison,” Crockett handed the outspoken media personality the “Sit Your A— Down” award for his past critcisms of her and his most recent comments justifying the fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis.

The award, given out at the end of every episode of “At Our Table” podcast by the show’s guest, is reserved for someone in need of “taking several seats.”

Crockett said she could think of no one better than Smith, telling Harrison, “It’s a Sit Your A— Down award, that sounds like SASS to me. I know I left the Y out. It seems like Stephen A. Smith. It just seems like it lines up.”

Smith has been in the headlines for months following a series of criticisms of Crockett and other Democrats for their posture against President Donald Trump and his policies. More pointedly, the ESPN anchor accused Crockett, a law school educated civil rights attorney, of using “rhetoric for the streets.” Smith argued that Crockett’s name calling of Trump was a disservice to her constituents. Stephen A., who says he is seriously considering a run for president in 2028, eventually apologized to Crockett but largely stood behind his criticisms.

In explaining why she chose Smith for the “Sit Your A— Down” award, the U.S. representative said, “There’s the parts about me, but he’s constantly attacking Black women. I’m trying to figure out what Black women hurt you, honey. Somebody hurt you…bad.”

Crockett said she also took issue with Smith’s recent remarks justifying the ICE shooting of Renee Good, a 37-year-old legal observer who was shot multiple times, including in the face, as she attempted to drive away from ICE agents. The Trump administration has doubled down on the shooting, accusing Good of trying to run over the ICE agent who shot her; however, many argue that video footage of the incident does not support that theory. Trump officials also moved to block Minnesota state officials from conducting a joint investigation of the shooting, raising questions about transparency and accountability.

“I saw the video on numerous occasions and seeing what transpired from a lawful perspective as it pertains to a law enforcement official, don’t expect him to be prosecuted. He was completely justified,” said Smith.

“He literally was like, I’ma tell y’all the law. You got a law degree now? When did you get a law [degree]? I’m just trying to figure this out,” said Crockett, who slammed Smith for “the constant caping for the Con-in-Chief [Donald Trump].” She added, “[He’s] doing a straight disservice to everyone that listens to him.”