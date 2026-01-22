Mary J. Blige admits that her viral unbothered dance is a result of being tired

Mary J. Blige has been in the music industry for over 30 years. After decades of creating R&B hits that transcend generations, Blige admits that she gets tired, and she is not apologizing for it.

During a conversation with Angie Martinez, the “Family Affair” singer reacted to memes of her dancing on stage. While social media accused Blige of looking like she didn’t want to be there, the singer explained that she wasn’t over it, but she was tired.

So, let me just say this… I was fucking exhausted because I was on the 30th show of 40 shows,” she said candidly. “I mean, I’ve been working hard all my life. Sometimes you get tired. So for people to be like, ‘Oh, you look tired?’ Yeah, I was f*cking tired.”

“These women out here in this business are working really, really hard, you know? Beyoncé has a hundred shows. So, yes, she’s gonna be f*cking tired on her 50th show,” she continued, noting how even the ‘Cowboy Carter’ megastar’s choreography may look different depending on her energy levels. “So everybody shut up with that shit. Yes, sometimes we get tired. But when we rest, we on.”

Through the years, social media has poked fun at Blige’s dancing skills. So much so that fans across platforms have recreated her popular dance and turned her clips into memes.

Another early morning at the gym : pic.twitter.com/4p6xktl7tv — Block Topickz (formerly Glock Topickz) (@BlockTopickz) May 1, 2025

However, the 55-year-old star remains unbothered by the critiques. In fact, even she pokes fun at her tired moments on stage.

“Let me tell you what I was trying to do. I was like, ‘Well, maybe, you know, it’s gonna look like different,’” she said laughing. “And in my mind, it didn’t feel like it looked like it looked. And then I seen it back, I was like, ‘Oh, man, I guess that’s how I really was.’”

Now, as Blige prepares to embark on her first Las Vegas Residency this summer, rest and “peace of mind” are at the top of the star’s priority list.

“I’m just chasing peace like peace of mind…just chasing this residency, getting it right, getting it up, you know, and popping,” she told Martinez, teasing details about her upcoming show. “

It’s going to be intimate, and it’s going to be big. It’s gonna be big and bright, but it’s [only] 5,000 seats [for] die-hard Mary J. Blige fans.”