Naomi Osaka apologizes after courtside quip about opponent: ‘I don’t like disrespecting people’

Naomi Osaka is clearing the air after a confusing exchange at the Australian Open.

On Thursday, Jan. 22, after the 28-year-old tennis star representing Japan secured a second-round 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 win, she apologized for her initial comments addressing a tense and icy handshake between her and her opponent, Romania’s Sorana Cîrstea.

During the match, Osaka was audibly hyping herself up, including shouting “come on” to herself between serves, something Cîrstea raised concerns about with the umpire. Footage from the match shows that following Osaka’s victory, as she approached Cîrstea at the net, it appeared the Romanian player coolly brushed off the handshake, per ESPN. Osaka looked visibly taken aback before the two exchanged words, with Osaka ending the moment by rolling her eyes and waving it off.

Still on the court moments later, Osaka was asked what it took to get through the match. She quipped, according to Bleacher Report, “Apparently a lot of ‘come ons’ that she was angry about. Whatever. She’s a great player. I think this was her last Australian Open. Sorry, she was mad.”

Naomi Osaka of Japan and Sorana Cirstea of Romania interact following the Women’s Singles Second Round during day five of the 2026 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 22, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

During a later press conference, Osaka softened her tone and admitted the situation had become confusing.

“I’m a little confused. I guess that emotions were very high for her. I also want to apologize,” the four-time Grand Slam winner said, per BBC News.

“I think the first couple of things that I said on the court were disrespectful,” she continued. “I don’t like disrespecting people. That’s not what I do.”

Meanwhile, Cîrstea appeared to have moved on from the moment. When asked about it, she said there was “no drama” between the two.

“It was just a five-second exchange between two players that have been on a tour for a long time. It stays between us,” the 35-year-old tennis player said according to BBC News.

With the win, Osaka — who made headlines for arriving at the tournament in a dramatic jellyfish-inspired ensemble — advances to the third round. On Saturday, when she faces Maddison Inglis, it will mark the first time she’s reached the third round at the Australian Open since 2022.