‘Sinners’ is officially the most nominated film in Oscar history!

The 2026 Oscar Award nominations are officially out!

And after weeks of speculations, rumors, and predictions, the Academy Awards’ list of nominees confirmed what many viewers were already hoping for: “Sinners” receiving a nomination for the coveted “Best Picture” award. However, the film was not only recognized by the Academy in one category, Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s horror debut received a record-breaking 16 nominations–breaking the previous record of 14 nominations held by films “All About Eve” (1950), “Titanic” (1997), and “La La Land” (2016).

In addition to Best Picture, Coogler and the “Sinners” cast received nominations for Best Director, Best Actor (Michael B. Jordan), Best Supporting Actress (Wunmi Mosaku), Best Supporting Actor (Delroy Lindo), Best Original Screenplay (Ryan Coogler), Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design (Ruth E. Carter), Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Original Score, Best Original Song (“I Lied To You” by Miles Caton), Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and the newly cemented category Best Casting.

Though this is not Coogler’s first time receiving Oscar nominations for his projects, it is his first time being nominated in the Best Picture category with his wife, making them the first Black couple to be nominated in the same category. Additionally, “Sinners” stars like Lindo, Jordan, and Mosaku are celebrating their first Academy Award nominations alongside breakout star Caton for their work on the Mississippi Delta Blues vampire horror film.

In addition to Coogler’s film dominating the nomination list, “One Battle After Another” (starring Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti, and Regina Hall) and “F1” (starring Damson Idris) also received notable nominations.

Fresh off her first Golden Globe win, Taylor is celebrating her first Oscar nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in “One Battle After Another.” Should Taylor or fellow nominee Wunmi Mosaku take home the award, they will join a distinguished lineage of Black actresses, including Hattie McDaniel, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson, Mo’Nique, Octavia Spencer, Lupita Nyong’o, Viola Davis, Regina King, Ariana DeBose, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who have been honored in the category.

Similarly, if Michael B. Jordan reigns supreme in the fight for “Best Actor” (which in his case would be best actors as he portrayed twins), he will join the likes of Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker, and Will Smith — making him the sixth Black man to be recognized in that category.

As previously reported by theGrio, “Sinners” has been dominating this award season — it also leads the nominations for this year’s NAACP Image Awards.