Breakout band The Paradox lands first #1 on the Billboard charts

Looks like folks are getting the message about The Paradox.

The Atlanta rock band, which has been taking over social media and beyond with noisy tracks reminiscent of early 2000s pop-punk, just landed its first No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart with the hit single “Get the Message.”

“LETS GOOOOO,” the band wrote in the comments of a joint Instagram post with Billboard sharing the news.

The song also holds at No. 9 on the audience-based, all-rock-format Rock & Alternative Airplay chart in the week ending Jan. 15, according to Luminate, per the outlet.

The four-member outfit, featuring Eric Dangerfield (vocals/guitar), Rayman/Donald (bass), Xelan (lead guitar/vocals), and PC3 (drums), was formed in 2024 and has quickly built a buzz with just one six-song EP titled “NSFW.” Since then, the group has taken over TikTok and other platforms with angsty rock anthems and viral videos, earning co-signs from some of the genre’s biggest predecessors, including Blink-182’s star drummer Travis Barker, who joined them on a version of their song “Bender.”

(L-R) Xelan, PC3, Eric Dangerfield and Donald Bryant of The Paradox perform onstage during the 2025 KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Kia Forum on December 13, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Audacy)

Their music is high-energy, loud, and fun, with gut-wrenching lyrics worthy of a rock anthem — all in that nostalgic, pained pop-punk style that feels instantly familiar to millennial ears. In videos, the band looks gleeful as they jump and rage through youthful bedrooms, suburban house parties, playgrounds, quick-e-marts, and downtown settings, pulling off chaotic shenanigans with ease. With multicolored locs and lyrics about doomed relationships or feelings of ennui interlaced with AAVE, they’re bringing a subtle and refreshing nuance to the genre.

According to Billboard, they’ve been building this momentum nearly from the start. The band first secured a ranking when their song “Do Me Like That” went viral on TikTok, with one clip alone of the group performing the track in a backyard pulling in nearly 10 million views. The song also peaked at No. 4 on Alternative Digital Song Sales, while the band itself also reached No. 47 on the Emerging Artists chart.

Next, The Paradox is gearing up to perform at WINTER JAWN 2026 on Feb. 26 in Philadelphia.