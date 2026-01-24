Michael Jordan salutes Derrick Rose ahead of Bulls jersey retirement: “You really represented the city of Chicago”

Derrick Rose’s place in Chicago Bulls history has never been up for debate, but Saturday night, his stamp becomes permanent.

After the Bulls’ matchup against the Boston Celtics at the United Center, Rose’s jersey will officially be raised into the rafters, joining a short list of Bulls legends whose numbers have been retired by the franchise. Ahead of the ceremony, the greatest player in Bulls (and arguably NBA) history made sure to salute the hometown hero.

Michael Jordan shared a message for Rose in a video posted by the Chicago Bulls, congratulating him on the honor and reflecting on what the moment means.

“Derrick, congratulations on your retirement of your jersey. Very happy for you, you had an unbelievable career,” Jordan said in the clip.

“You really represented the city of Chicago, the Chicago Bulls, your family and yourself very, very well so I’m very proud of you and very happy for your special night. Looking forward to coming to the United Center and seeing your jersey hanging up there with my jersey.”

Michael Jordan has a message for D-Rose 🐐 pic.twitter.com/l1K2hz7Y4C — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 24, 2026

Rose’s impact on Chicago runs deeper than highlights and accolades — though he has plenty of those too. In eight NBA seasons with the Bulls, Rose became the youngest player in league history to win MVP, was a three-time All-Star, and helped lead Chicago to the 2011 Eastern Conference Finals, cementing himself as one of the most beloved stars the franchise has seen in the post-Jordan era.

Saturday’s celebration isn’t only about what fans will see above the court.

The Bulls are also leaning into the “Rose” theme throughout the arena, rolling out special food and drink items created by Levy Restaurants to mark the occasion.

The headliner is the “Rose Cocktail,” a clarified margarita made with reposado tequila, a nod to Rose’s personal preference, complete with a rose-infused ice cube.

Fans with a sweet tooth can grab desserts like a rose-shaped cake pop covered in rose-red sprinkles, along with a custom sugar cookie decorated to resemble Rose’s No. 1 jersey in the style of the classic white Bulls uniform he wore during his peak.

For the main menu, the arena will also serve up an “MVP burger and fries” and “No. 1 nachos.” The burger features double-smashed beef patties topped with Chicago-style Italian beef, served on a bun stamped “MVP” as a tribute to Rose’s unforgettable 2011 campaign. Meanwhile, the nachos feature red and black hand-cut tortilla chips shaped like the No. 1.

The Bulls selected Rose first overall in the 2008 NBA Draft, and he spent seven seasons playing for his hometown team — winning Rookie of the Year in 2008-09 and later MVP.

He becomes just the fifth Bull to have his jersey retired, joining Jerry Sloan (No. 4), Bob Love (No. 10), Jordan (No. 23), and Scottie Pippen (No. 33).

Since Rose was traded to the New York Knicks in 2016, no Bulls player has worn No. 1, and now, no one ever will again.