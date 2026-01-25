Basketball’s biggest voices are speaking out about the murder of Alex Pretti and the Minneapolis protests

High-profile figures, from politicians to athletes and actors, are speaking out about Minneapolis following the murder of Alex Pretti, the 37-year-old ICU nurse who was shot and killed by immigration law enforcement officers yesterday. The NBA and WNBA players and coaches, and the basketball union, the National Basketball Players Association, are no exception.

The NBA canceled a Minnesota Timberwolves game that was supposed to take place Saturday night in Minneapolis against the Golden State Warriors, with the league saying it wanted to “prioritize the safety and security of the Minneapolis community.” The game was rescheduled for Sunday evening (January 25). Coach Chris Finch of the Timberwolves said in a statement that the team was “heartbroken for what we are having to witness and endure and watch.”

Speaking about the decision to postpone the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he was feeling sadness for Minneapolis.

“I’ve been following everything, it’s very sad, this has always been a great stop in the NBA tour, I love the city of Minneapolis, people here are wonderful and it’s very sad what’s happening,” he said. “I think the general feeling is one of sadness for Minneapolis, the city, they have been through a lot, and we empathize with the citizens here.”

Tyrese Haliburton, NBA All-Star and Indiana Pacers point guard, gave his reaction to the tragedy plainly online: “Alex Pretti was murdered.”

Two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas has been vocal online, reposting Bernice King’s statement about Pretti, and other posts condemning his murder. In a post on X, he expressed his disdain and called out Immigration and Customs Enforcement directly.

“6 guys beating the sh*t outta ONE person then KILLING him!! F*ck the ICE agents. 6 against one and yall still shoot and kill somebody. Yall had him out numbered and decided to KILL him like it was a video game and he can just he his life back smh.”

On the Minnesota Timberwolves team, Jaylen Clark shared the graphic viral video of Pretti’s murder on his Instagram story, writing “sick world man” in the caption.

In the WNBA, Angel Reese and A’ja Wilson are among the most prominent players to comment. Reese posted yesterday that she is “praying for our country.” Wilson shared a story on Instagram of a post with a graphic that said, “Thank you to the courageous people of Minnesota for showing us what solidarity looks like in real time, not just words.”

Two-time WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart showed up with an “Abolish ICE” sign during player introductions today before a matchup for Unrivaled, the WNBA’s 3v3 league.

She said to ESPN, “Really all day yesterday, I was just disgusted from everything that you see on Instagram and in the news,” Stewart said. “Everyone here [at Unrivaled] is feeling that way, one way or another. We’re so fueled by hate right now instead of love, so I wanted to have a simple message of ‘Abolish ICE,’ which means having policies to uplift families and communities instead of fueling fear and violence.”



Unrivaled co-founder and WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart held up an “Abolish ICE” sign during player intros ahead of Mist’s game this afternoon.



Photo via @Unrivaledwbb pic.twitter.com/mK9TDIJ6Ge — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) January 25, 2026

Today, the National Basketball Players Association, which is the official union for NBA players, posted a statement, saying that “NBA players can no longer remain silent” in light of the murder of Pretti and Renee Good.

“Now more than ever, we must stand in solidarity with the people in Minnesota protesting and risking their lives to demand justice. The fraternity of NBA players, like the United States itself, is a community enriched by its global citizens, and we refuse to let the flames of division threaten the civil liberties that are meant to protect us all.”

The statement continues, “The NBPA and its members extend our deepest condolences to the families of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, just as our thoughts remain focused on the safety and well-being of all members of our community.”