Gov. Wes Moore breaks out into song at Richard Smallwood’s homegoing service

Attendees at this weekend’s homegoing for late gospel singer Richard Smallwood may have been surprised to see Maryland Gov. Wes Moore not only grace the stage, but also sing.

The memorial service for the Grammy-nominated artist, whose music has been covered by Whitney Houston and Destiny’s Child, was held Saturday (January 24) in Prince George’s County, MD. Smallwood was 77 years old when he died just before the New Year on December 30, in Sandy Spring, Maryland.

Moore, Phylicia Rashad, and Dr. Chelsey Green, the first Black woman to be elected as the Recording Academy’s chair of the board of trustees, were just a few notables slated to speak at the event. Some highlights of the service include performances honoring Smallwood’s music, including renditions of “The Highest Praise,” “Thank You,” and “That Name.” Gospel music lovers also circulated videos of the moment when Maurette Brown Clark and Vanessa Williams sang “Angels.”

Moore not only offered his reflections, he also stunned the audience when he broke into the track, “The Center of My Joy,” from Richard Smallwood Singers’ 1987 album, “Textures.”

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore sings “Center of My Joy” at Richard Smallwood’s Celebration of Life pic.twitter.com/cIj08ZXwD5 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 24, 2026

Social media users were quick to react to Moore’s singing chops online.

“MD is so Black he so funny for this,” X user @shes_rADIAnt wrote. “The perfect comedic relief at a homegoing fr.”

“Wait not my gov, Governor Wes Moore knowing how to sing!” said SiriusXM host Reecie Colbert on Threads.

And some poked fun at the governor’s lyrical… creativity.

One X user, Shea Jordan Smith said, “Now, @iamwesmoore… we gotta get those lyrics down next time but you ate this up!!!”

“Governor Wes Moore breaking out in song and confidently singing the wrong words got me weak 😂😂 .. he better sing!” @coop_defrance said on Threads.