TikTok king Khaby Lame inks $900M deal to revolutionize content creator deals

Khaby Lame is already the most-followed person on TikTok, with over 160 million followers and counting. Now he’s stepping out as one of the world’s foremost individual brands after finalizing a $900 million deal with U.S.-based company Rich Sparkle Holdings.

The acquisition and strategic partnership deal gives Rich Sparkle exclusive rights to Lame’s brand, according to Business Insider Africa.

Lame, who grew his business portfolio from reaction videos on the popular social network into a global brand. He launched Step Distinctive Limited, a company tasked with handling his merchandise, brand partnerships, e-commerce ventures, and digital campaigns. With Rich Sparkle, the U.S.-based company now holds exclusive commercial rights to Lame’s brand for an initial 36-month period.

The company believes by integrating Lame’s cross-platform audience, which includes more than 360 million, into their “full-chain” operations from manufacturing, logistics and digital storefronts, the brand could generate upwards of $4 billion in sales annually.

Despite selling Step Distinctive Limited to Rich Sparkle, Lame will remain as the controlling shareholder of the company.

“This is not just an equity acquisition, but a revolution in the global content e-commerce model,” Rich Sparkle said in a statement.

The content creator also signed on for an AI likeness of himself to take shape, allowing more of his multilingual content to be shared on the global stage. He’ll also be featured in campaigns among the beauty, fragrance, and apparel sectors, as he’ll practically be leaving no stone unturned.

Lame’s growth from a factory worker to one of the most visible people on the planet in six short years is nothing short of remarkable. He’s previously landed partnerships with Fortnite and Hugo Boss, a cameo appearance in the 2024 film “Bad Boys: Ride Or Die,” and his own comedy series, “Khaby Is Coming to America,” which aired on Tubi.