Rihanna congratulates A$AP Rocky as ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ debuts at #1 on the Billboard charts

A$AP Rocky’s latest album, “Don’t Be Dumb,” just debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and Rihanna could hardly contain her excitement.

On Sunday, Jan. 25, the 37-year-old beauty mogul took to social media to celebrate the milestone.

“Just me here to let yall know my baby daddy got the NUMBER 1 ALBUM!!! Aaahhhhhh hah! DONT BE DUMB!!!,” she wrote in a post on X, resharing the news.

“Don’t Be Dumb,” Rocky’s fourth studio album, which dropped on Jan. 16, just days after his buzzy appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” where he performed songs from the grunge rock–meets–rap project. The album has since earned 123,000 equivalent album units in the United States in the week ending Jan. 22, according to Billboard.

Most of that total came from streaming activity, which made up the majority of the album’s performance. The project racked up 78.02 million on-demand official streams, marking the biggest streaming week of Rocky’s career so far, while traditional album sales contributed tens of thousands of units to the overall sum.

This marks the third time the artist has topped the chart. He previously reached No. 1 with both 2015’s “AT.LONG.LAST.A$AP” and 2023’s “LONG.LIVE.A$AP.”

The 37-year-old rapper has been making headlines while promoting the project. In addition to “SNL,” he and Riri were spotted out and about in New York City ahead of a listening party, and he stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” where he opened up about his upbringing, fatherhood, and more, including how he first met the Savage X Fenty founder.

Rocky recalled first meeting the “Diamonds” singer outside a New York club long before he was dropping No. 1 albums, when she was very much already on the rise.

“I wasn’t famous at the time. She was obviously Rihanna. And I couldn’t get in,” he explained.

“The bouncers didn’t want to let me in,” he continued. “I was with my friend, the late, great Virgil Abloh and Matthew Williams, and we kinda was getting into it with the bouncers and she came out and we locked eyes right away. I was just like, in a daze.”

When Fallon asked whether Rihanna stepped in to help him get inside, Rocky said no with a laugh.

“I was a little embarrassed that she caught me bickering with the guard and stuff like that,” he added.

Things have certainly come full circle for the pair who welcomed their third child, a daughter named Rocki, in September, and also share two sons, RZA, 3, and Riot, 2.