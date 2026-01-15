A$AP Rocky says Rihanna changed his life—and his mom knew she would

A$AP Rocky always knew Rihanna was special, and it turns out he wasn’t the only one. During a recent appearance on the New York Times’ “Popcast,” the “Highest 2 Lowest” star revealed that his mom was rooting for him and Rihanna’s relationship, long before he even thought it could be a possibility.

“My mother used to say s—t, like, ‘I know you like this girl that you’re with right now, but I want you with Riri,” he recalled. “And it was like ‘Mom, why do you keep saying this? That girl don’t even like me like that. We cool, ma. That’s just my friend.’”

To which he remembers his mother saying: “I’m telling you, she’s real.”

Rocky and Rihanna’s connection dates back to 2012, when the two collaborated on her song “Cockiness.” Performing together during that year’s VMAs, romance rumors began to swirl as the two flirted on stage. A year later, Rocky seemingly confirmed his admiration of Rihanna with his music video “Fashion Killa” starring the Fenty mogul, who appeared to be the track’s muse.

“She was always my boo. I always f—d with her,” he explained, noting how now, as a couple, they laugh at all their similarities. “It was just like we were on the same page. [We’re] born the same year. My dad is from her country [Barbados]. When I go back, I get to see both sides of my family…It’s so many similarities. It’s just funny.”

Fast forward 13 years, and Rocky is in a space he never imagined for himself: a happy, family man. A complete 180 from the lifestyle he was living when they first met, Rocky and Rihanna share two sons, RZA and Riot Rose, and a daughter, Rocki Irish.

“I’m thankful that she was put in my life at that time, because I think anytime prior to that, I don’t think I was ready for something like that, you know, I don’t think she was either,” he shared candidly. “A woman will change your whole life, especially if it’s a companion. Before I had my children, it was like being with my girl took a blindfold off. As soon as you get with a girl, she’ll tell you like, that’s not your friend. That [person] that’s your friend, but that one, no.”

“I got a very special woman,” he concluded.