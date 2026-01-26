Teyana Taylor’s new Air Jordan 3 “Concrete Rose” turns Harlem grit into wearable art

Teyana Taylor’s 2026 rollout has been nothing but wins.

With a Golden Globe on the mantle, her first Oscar nomination on deck, and a fresh Saturday Night Live hosting moment still buzzing from the weekend, Taylor is collecting career highlights like trophies. Her newest one? Jordan Brand just revealed its third sneaker with Taylor called the Air Jordan 3 “Concrete Rose.”

According to House of Heat, the Air Jordan 3 “Concrete Rose” is expected to release on March 4, 2026, with a retail price of $280.



BREAKING: JORDAN BRAND UNVEILS TEYANA TAYLOR’S ‘CONCRETE ROSE’ AIR JORDAN 3 COLLAB 🌹😳 pic.twitter.com/gtwD446nVN — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) January 25, 2026

The name alone tells you everything you need to know. “Concrete Rose” is a nod to blooming through the pressure, thriving even when the world around you is hard, unforgiving, and loud. It’s a theme that aligns with Taylor’s Harlem roots and her rise from neighborhood talent to full-blown creative powerhouse.

And the sneaker backs up that story with design choices that feel intentional.

The “Concrete Rose” arrives in a rich, deep forest green colorway, featuring premium nubuck and leather across the upper for a more elevated feel than the standard Jordan 3 releases. The signature elephant print returns on the toe and heel, but instead of standing out in sharp contrast, it’s rendered in a tonal green that keeps the look sleek, cohesive, and clean.

Red hits pop through the details, including the Jumpman branding and sections of the elephant print. It’s just enough contrast to cut through the green without disrupting the mood.

But the true headline feature is the removable accessory detail that gives this shoe its edge.

The Air Jordan 3 “Concrete Rose” also comes with removable rose thorns that wrap around the upper, giving wearers the option to add them for extra edge or take them off for a cleaner look. That interactive detail helps the sneaker stand out from the usual celebrity collab formula, allowing the consumer to “make it yours.”

A cream-tinted midsole ties it all together, giving the sneaker a slightly vintage, worn-in finish that complements the richness of the forest green.

This release extends Taylor’s growing run with Jordan Brand, following her Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “A Rose From Harlem.” Where that earlier shoe felt rooted in where she comes from, “Concrete Rose” reads like the next chapter. It’s proof of an artist evolving in real time, with a clear point of view leading the way.

Taylor has been part of the Jordan Brand family for years, and her résumé speaks for itself: singer, dancer, actress, director, and fashion force all in one. With “Concrete Rose,” her creativity isn’t just attached to the sneaker; it’s embedded in the story, the details, and the design.