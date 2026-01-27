Christian Combs says 50 Cent is posting him to distract from ex-girlfriend lawsuit

Is Christian Combs saying that 50 Cent is posting about him to distract from the “Many Men” rapper’s ongoing legal drama with his ex-girlfriend?

The son of Sean “Diddy” Combs seems to have taken over his father’s issues with the Queens, New York, rapper in light of his latest production, Netflix’s “Sean Combs: The Reckoning.” And 50, never one to keep quiet, has welcomed the beef.

Yesterday, 50, whose name is Curtis Jackson, shared a video of Christian trying and failing to hype up a crowd by having them chant “Bad Boy” to honor his father. He wrote in the caption, “Damn (eye emojis) his timing was just a little off.”

Christian responded in his comment section.

“The real reason why this senior citizen Curtis is angry and keeps posting me is cuz his BM” he wrote.

This comes after 50 sued his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his son, Shaniqua Tomkins, in July of last year for allegedly violating a 2007 contract where she granted him the rights to her life story, including details about their relationship. Now Tompkins is claiming that she signed her life rights away to the rapper out of fear for her life and “under extreme duress.” She said at the time, she was not allowed to review the agreement, and was only given the signature page to read.

Following the release of 50 Cent’s docuseries exposing Diddy’s alleged crimes, Christian and his brother Justin Combs announced they were filming a documentary with Zeus Network to tell their side of the story about their father. The two have been vocal in their support of Diddy, before and after he was convicted on prostitution-related charges in July of 2025.

The Zeus Network documentary is set to come out in 2026 and has received some backlash, claiming that the streaming company is endorsing Diddy and that Christian and Justin are only doing public relations on his behalf.

In response to Justin and Christian releasing the documentary trailer, the Queens, New York rapper posted the video, this time with a voiceover listing allegations against both brothers, on his Instagram with the caption, “Wow, I want to see this show, I’m not sure this was a good idea.”



